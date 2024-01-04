From designer baby carriers and prams to bespoke cots, these celebrity babies wouldn’t be seen in anything less

A look at the luxury designer baby brands celebrities shop for their new borns (Getty)

Celebrities are well known for splashing out on expensive luxury designer brands and when a new born baby comes along, celeb mums go all out putting their offspring in the most luxurious designer baby brands.

New parents Sienna Miller and her boyfriend Oli Green were recently spotted out in London with their new baby girl. The actress was seen carrying her daughter in a baby carrier from the brand Artipoppe; it appeared to be either the ‘Zeitgeist marron in vicuna and silk £3,300 or the Zeitgeist Argus Bolivar in Vicuna and cashmere £3,500’ from the designer brand. Quite a steep price for a baby carrier, but nothing less for a celebrity baby.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has also been one to prefer a high-priced designer label for her children too. I mean it’s no surprise that money is no issue when you are royalty so splurging on a designer pram is an absolute must. Kate Middleton who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was often seen pushing her babies in a Silver Cross pram - which has been dubbed the Rolls Royce of prams.

The British heritage brand has been making prams since 1877 and travel pram bundle sets costing as much as £1655.00. It seems Kate Middleton is such a fan of the label she appeared to give her brother James Middleton and wife Alizee Thevenet a Silver Cross pram when their new baby boy arrived.

Not one to shy away from lavishing her children with designer brands, Paris Fury shared snaps on her Instagram of the luxury bespoke cot which reportedly cost as whopping £2,300. Wife of boxer Tyson Fury and nicknamed ‘The Gypsy Queen’, Paris Fury gave birth to her seventh child Prince Rico in September. Paris shared snaps of the new born baby in his bespoke cot from the brand Ling Lux which featured a huge plaque with a crown and ‘Baby Fury’ carved into it.