As Disney celebrates its 100th anniversary, a look at A-list stars who have named their children after Disney characters

Tommy Fury recently revealed that he only saw his fiancée Molly-Mae Hague and daughter Bambi once a week as he prepared for his most recent fight against KSI which he won at Manchester’s AO Arena. In March 2023 Tommy Fury revealed on ITV’s Loose Women that Molly-Mae Hague had been set on the name Bambi for a long time and said: “There was only one name for our little girl, and it was Bambi because when Molly was young, she only ever wanted to call her daughter one thing, and that was Bambi. So I’m not gonna be that guy to say no. And I love the name anyway.”

Molly-Mae Hague is clearly not only a fan of Disney when it comes to naming her daughter after the character of Bambi, but is also reportedly keen to have a Disney-themed wedding. In July of this year, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced their engagement four years after meeting on Love Island.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are not the only couple who have chosen a Disney-inspired name for their child. Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton who met on Strictly Come Dancing, are parents to a daughter called Minnie. When she was born, Stacey shared a very sweet photograph on Instagram with a photograph of an envelope. The front of the envelope read: “Minnie’s parents.”

Stacey then went on to say: “Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x”

Celebrities such as Dermot O’Leary and television presenter Alex Scott MBE were quick to react with messages. Alex’s message was “Congrats to you both,” followed by two heart emojis.

Although Stacey and Kevin have not revealed if they named their daughter Minnie after the iconic Disney character Minnie Mouse, it is likely that they did take inspiration from Disney.

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson AKA ‘The Rock’ has a daughter named Jasmine who might have been inspired by the character of Jasmine in Aladdin. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner also have a daughter with a potentially Disney-inspired name, Violet. For those of you who are unfamiliar with Disney/Pixar’s The Incredibles, ‘Violet Parr’ features in the film as the fictional eldest child of Bob and Helen Parr.

Another A-list couple who could be closet Disney fans are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling. Eva revealed to Vanity Fair in 2014 that "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it’s a beautiful name.”

Although Eva and Ryan revealed that their daughter is named after the Victor Hugo name rather than the Disney movie, here at National World, we are still taking it as a Disney connection because there is of course a Disney movie The Hunchback of Notre Dame!