Tommy Fury looks to have reached the weight required for his fight against KSI - what are their respective heights and reaches, however?

We’re one sleep away from the much-anticipated encounter between Tommy Fury and YouTuber KSI, taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena tomorrow night. The talk throughout the week of course though has been if Tommy Fury will make the weight class arranged for the fight.

With the younger Fury usually fighting in the light-heavyweight class, there was some concern if he would be able to cut enough weight in time to compete in the cruiserweight division - for his last fight, Fury weighed in at 184.5lb when he took on Jake Paul.

Fury was instructed to reach a weight of 183lb for the match with KSI, who increased his weight for the fight after previously dropping to as low as 180lb to compete against Joe Fournier. Failure to reach the weight would have led to a fine against Fury, but as of writing, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Tale of the Tape: Tommy Fury vs KSI

So with the weight issues all sorted, how do Tommy Fury and KSI compare when it comes to their heights, reach and professional records?

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury stats (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hometown: Manchester, England, UK

Age: 24

Height: 6ft

Weight Class: Cruiserweight

Reach: 80ins

Professional Record: 9-0 (4 KOs)

KSI

KSI statistics (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hometown: Watford, Hertfordshire, UK

Age: 33

Height: 5ft 11ins

Weight Class: Cruiserweight

Reach: 76ins

Professional Record: 5-0 (1 NC)

Who is the bookies favourite to win the bout?

Currently, Tommy Fury is the favourite to win the bout, with odds at 3/10, while KSI’s current betting odds are 5/2 according to Bet 365.

