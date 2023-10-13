Tommy Fury vs KSI Tale of the Tape | What are the heights, weights and fight records of the two?
Tommy Fury looks to have reached the weight required for his fight against KSI - what are their respective heights and reaches, however?
We’re one sleep away from the much-anticipated encounter between Tommy Fury and YouTuber KSI, taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena tomorrow night. The talk throughout the week of course though has been if Tommy Fury will make the weight class arranged for the fight.
With the younger Fury usually fighting in the light-heavyweight class, there was some concern if he would be able to cut enough weight in time to compete in the cruiserweight division - for his last fight, Fury weighed in at 184.5lb when he took on Jake Paul.
Fury was instructed to reach a weight of 183lb for the match with KSI, who increased his weight for the fight after previously dropping to as low as 180lb to compete against Joe Fournier. Failure to reach the weight would have led to a fine against Fury, but as of writing, that doesn’t seem to be the case.
Tale of the Tape: Tommy Fury vs KSI
So with the weight issues all sorted, how do Tommy Fury and KSI compare when it comes to their heights, reach and professional records?
Tommy Fury
- Hometown: Manchester, England, UK
- Age: 24
- Height: 6ft
- Weight Class: Cruiserweight
- Reach: 80ins
- Professional Record: 9-0 (4 KOs)
KSI
- Hometown: Watford, Hertfordshire, UK
- Age: 33
- Height: 5ft 11ins
- Weight Class: Cruiserweight
- Reach: 76ins
- Professional Record: 5-0 (1 NC)
Who is the bookies favourite to win the bout?
Currently, Tommy Fury is the favourite to win the bout, with odds at 3/10, while KSI’s current betting odds are 5/2 according to Bet 365.
How can I watch the KSI vs Tommy Fury out live?
The full card for KSI and Tommy Fury will be shown live on Saturday October 14 2023 on DAZN, via their pay-per-view service for £20.99 in the UK. Those who pay for the PPV will also receive a month-long subscription to DAZN for just £1 for the first month.