The KSI vs Tommy Fury fight is taking place on Saturday 14 October 2023 at Manchester’s AO Arena, will his mum Chantal be there and how much will he make from it?

Excitement has been building for months for the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight, which has been dubbed the biggest event in crossover boxing. The boxing match is taking place at Manchester’s AO Arena on Saturday 14 October 2023.

Will Tommy Fury’s mother Chantal be supporting him?

Although Chantal supported her son Tommy Fury when he appeared on Love Island in 2019, she told him at the time “I’m so proud of you.” However, aside from this one appearance, Chantal likes to keep firmly away from the limelight and when Tommy saw her in the villa he said: “This woman has not been on a plane in 16 years!”

In May 2023, Molly-Mae Hague did feature Chantal in a story on her Instagram, Chantal could be seen holding her granddaughter Bambi (the daughter of Tommy and Molly-Mae Hague). Molly-Mae shared a sweet video of Tommy Fury proposing to her in July of this year. He got down on one knee whilst they were away with daughter Bambi in Ibiza.

It is unlikely that Chantal will be there at Manchester AO Arena to see her son’s fight, but might be watching at home in private.

How much is Tommy Fury set to make from the match?

The Daily Mail has reported that “Tommy Fury’s £1.1 million fee to fight KSI should be more like £4 million - but he could net around £5 million from spin-offs, including fitness plans and a Netflix series by the spring of 2024.”

It will be interesting to see with the success of his brother Tyson Fury's hit Netflix series ‘At Home With the Furys’ (Tommy and Molly-Mae appeared in it), whether there will be a spin-off show featuring just Tommy and Molly-Mae. I am pretty sure there might be a one-off special featuring the couple’s forthcoming wedding. Watch this space…

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury