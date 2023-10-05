Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tommy Fury will return to the ring for a blockbuster fight against another YouTuber - KSI.

The Love Island star - and younger brother of heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury - is undefeated in his nine career fights so far. His most recent bout came against Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia earlier in 2023.

KSI, who made his name on YouTube before turning to boxing, is also undefeated in his career. He has four professional wins under his belt, but his victory over Joe Fournier at Wembley in May has overturned due to an accidental elbow strike and ruled a no contest.

Manchester will host the highly anticipated fight between KSI and Tommy Fury on Saturday, 14 October. It is the main event of the upcoming MF&Dazn: X Series Prime card and the pair will finally share a ring again after their brewing rivalry came to a head after a post-fight face-off back in May.

If you are heading to the AO Arena, you might be wondering what time you can arrive. Here's all you need to know:

What time do the doors open for KSI vs Tommy Fury?

The doors will open at the AO Arena on Saturday, 14 October at 5pm, the venue has confirmed. The event itself will start at 5.30pm.