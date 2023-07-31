Tommy Fury will return to the ring for the first time since his victory over Jake Paul

Tommy Fury will return to the ring to face KSI. (Getty Images)

British boxer Tommy Fury and YouTube star KSI will finally settle their rivalry in a long-awaited grudge match on 14 October.

The pair have long been tipped to collide after months of verbal sparring on social media and the two internet stars were separated by security in the aftermath of KSI’s victory over Joe Fournier earlier this year.

Fury has described his upcoming clash with KSI as “easy money” and he has claimed that he will add to his unbeaten record by beating him within the first four rounds of the fight.

Fury has spoken about his aspirations of becoming a world champion in the future and he comes from one of the most successful families within boxing.

But who is Tommy Fury and how has he established himself as a household name in the world of social media?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who is Tommy Fury?

Tommy Fury is an English professional boxer and a reality television personality.

He was born on 7 May 1999 in Manchester and he is the son of retired boxer and sports pundit John Fury.

Tommy is also the half-brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and the cousin of former British heavyweight title holder Hughie Fury.

Away from the ring he is known for his relationship with influencer Molly-Mae Hague and the pair celebrated their engagement in July 2023.

How did Tommy Fury become famous?

Tommy Fury made his professional boxing debut in December 2018 when he recorded a victory over Jevgenijs Andrejevs.

The cruiserweight fighter followed this up with a first-round knockout against Callum Ide which captured the attention of the boxing community.

Fury had already built up a large following on social media at this stage, but he took a break from boxing in the summer of 2019 when he participated in the fifth series of ITV2 dating show Love Island.

Fury enjoyed great success during his time on Love Island and he finished as runner-up in the series alongside his partner Molly-Mae Hague.

The boxer’s success on the show catapulted his following on social media and he now has a total of 5.1 million followers on Instagram.

The celebrity couple moved in together after the show and they celebrated the birth of their first child Bambi Fury on 23 January 2023.

Six months later on 23 July 2023, the pair also announced that they were getting engaged.

Who has Tommy Fury faced in his boxing career?

Tommy Fury has a perfect record of nine victories from nine fights in his career, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

His most notable bout came against YouTube star Jake Paul in February 2023 and the pair collided in front of a sell-out crowd at the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Fury took command of the eight-round fight and was awarded the victory by split-decision on the judges' scorecards.

What is Tommy Fury’s net worth?

Tommy Fury reportedly had a net worth of around £1 million before his blockbuster fight with Jake Paul.

However, his current net worth is likely to be significantly higher than this.

Fury was paid an initial £1.6 million for taking on the fight with Paul and he also received 35% of the PPV earnings after the fight.

Fury receives a large amount of his wealth from promotions and endorsements and he has previously collaborated with companies such as Disney Plus and McDonalds.

What is Molly Mae Hague’s net worth?

Tommy Fury is engaged to Molly Mae Hague. (Getty Images)

Molly Mae Hague is one of the UK’s most successful influencers and she has amassed a following of over 7.6 million on Instagram.

Since leaving Love Island she has worked as the creative director of Pretty Little Thing and she has made bumper profits via her company MMH Group Holdings and her self-tanning business Filter.

The star is also a brand ambassador for Beauty Works.

Overall it is estimated that Molly Mae has a net worth of £6 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Will Tommy Fury appear in At Home With The Fury’s?

At Home With The Furys is a new Netflix docuseries which is released on 16 August.

The series focuses on world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and offers a fly on the wall view into his family life in Morecambe.