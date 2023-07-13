Youtube sensations KSI and Logan Paul may have to take their Prime Energy drink back to the drawing board.

The energy drink, which was released in stores earlier this year, has been banned in Canada for its caffeine content - which exceeds the country’s limit of 180mg per serving.

In recent days, top US senator Chuck Schumer has also called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to launch an investigation into the drink. The drink, and its counterpart Prime Hydration, are hugely popular with the Youtubers’ demographic of young children and teenagers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Posting on Twitter, Senator Schumer said: "The FDA must investigate Prime for its absurd caffeine content and its marketing targeting kids on social media.”

Prime Hydration - which is sold in bottles rather than the cans - is just 20 calories per serving, and contains no fats, cholesterol or added sugars. By contrast, Prime Energy is advertised as being unsuitable for under 18s and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

But just how bad is Prime Energy for consumers, and how does it compare to other drinks on the market?

Caffeine content

Caffiene is a stimulant, temporarily increasing the activity of your brain and nervous system. Prime Energy contains 200mg of caffeine per serving - hence why it has been recalled in Canada.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s the equivalent to two mugs of instant coffee, five cans of cola or eight 50g chocolate bars.

For comparison, one serving of Red Bull contains 80mg of caffeine per serving.

Counting calories

One serving of a Prime Energy can contains 10 calories - half of what is found in a serving of Prime Hydration.

Rivals in this market include Lucozade Sport, which contains 27 calories in each serving, and Gatorade, which has 140 calories per serving.

Vitamins and minerals

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the major upsides to Prime Energy is the volume of vitamins and minerals that come in each serving.

The back of the bottle boasts the inclusion of 56mg of calcium, 132.7mg of potassium and 56.3mg of magnesium, as well as 2.55mg of vitamin B6 and 3.6mcg of vitamin B12. The latter two total 150 per cent of their daily recommended values.

Recent guidance from the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (Nice) suggests that older people are increasingly at risk of a vitamin B12 deficiency, due in part to a rise in veganism.

Prime Energy ingredients - full list

Carbonated filtered water

Coconut water from concentrate

Caffeine

Sucralose

Potassium sorbate

Citric acid

Calcium lactate

Magnesium citrate

Potassium citrate