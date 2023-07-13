Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BBC did not tell presenter about explicit photo claims for seven weeks
Huw Edwards named as suspended BBC star at centre of allegations
Wife's statement on Huw Edwards allegations in full
Teenage boy charged after teacher stabbed in Tewkesbury school
People smuggler jailed for over 12 years for Essex lorry deaths
BBC presenter 'sent threatening messages' to second young person

Why has Prime Energy been recalled in Canada? Reasons Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued recall

Prime Energy cans have been recalled in Canada

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
4 minutes ago

Prime Energy has been hit by a recall order in Canada amid concerns over caffeine contents.

Cans of the popular beverage, which was launched by YouTubers turned boxers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, had started to appear on shelves in the North American country. However the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has now recalled the products.

Canadians are urged not to consume, sell, serve or distribute Prime Energy following the order. It comes amid concerns about the amounts of caffeine in each can.

Most Popular

Here's all you need to know:

Has Prime Energy been recalled in Canada?

The popular Prime drinks brand comes in two varities - the non-caffeine Hydration bottles and the caffeinated Energy version. The CIFA recall order is for just Prime Energy cans.

Logan Paul and KSI Featured Image (1).pngLogan Paul and KSI Featured Image (1).png
Logan Paul and KSI Featured Image (1).png

On its website, CIFA says the following Prime Energy products have been recalled: "All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling."

Why has Prime Energy been recalled?

CIFA explained that it is recalling the popular energy drink due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements".

The agency added: "The affected products have been sold nationally and online."

It comes following reports that Prime Energy exceeds the regulator's acceptable caffeine limits. In Canada, drinks are allowed to have a maximum of 180mg of caffeine per serving.

Prime Energy however contains 200 mg per can - the equivalent of two Red Bull cans or six cans of coke.

Related topics:CanadaKSILogan PaulDrinks