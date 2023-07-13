Prime Energy cans have been recalled in Canada

Prime Energy has been hit by a recall order in Canada amid concerns over caffeine contents.

Cans of the popular beverage, which was launched by YouTubers turned boxers Logan Paul and KSI in 2022, had started to appear on shelves in the North American country. However the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has now recalled the products.

Canadians are urged not to consume, sell, serve or distribute Prime Energy following the order. It comes amid concerns about the amounts of caffeine in each can.

Here's all you need to know:

Has Prime Energy been recalled in Canada?

The popular Prime drinks brand comes in two varities - the non-caffeine Hydration bottles and the caffeinated Energy version. The CIFA recall order is for just Prime Energy cans.

On its website, CIFA says the following Prime Energy products have been recalled: "All flavours which contain caffeine and do not have bilingual (English and French) labelling."

Why has Prime Energy been recalled?

CIFA explained that it is recalling the popular energy drink due to "various non-compliances related to caffeine content and labelling requirements".

The agency added: "The affected products have been sold nationally and online."

It comes following reports that Prime Energy exceeds the regulator's acceptable caffeine limits. In Canada, drinks are allowed to have a maximum of 180mg of caffeine per serving.