For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder of 'gentle giant' teen, 15, killed in stabbing
Second Wimbledon game paused as Just Stop Oil protesters toss confetti
Boris Johnson inquisitor faces fresh Partygate breach allegation
SNP's Mhairi Black to step down from 'toxic' Westminster
Thames Water hit with £3.3 million fine for pumping sewage into rivers
President Joe Biden to make visit to the UK this month

Are Prime Hydration and Energy drinks halal? If the Logan Paul, KSI drinks are safe for Muslims to drink

Muslims fans have been wondering if Prime drinks are halal or haram

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

Prime drinks continue to be a huge hit in the UK in 2023.

The brand has rolled out its Hydration and Energy products in stores across the country. Fans are still limited on the number of bottles or cans they can cop at one time in plenty of shops - as businesses attempt to keep up with demand.

Health experts have issued advice around the suitability of Prime drinks for children - amid concerns. But are the products safe for Muslims to try?

Here's all you need to know:

Most Popular

Is Prime halam or haram?

Prime has proudly confirmed that all of its products all gluten-free, vegan and soy-free. However it is not kosher and on its website, the company warns: “While Prime products do not hold a formal Halal Certification; our products do not constitute any ingredients or manufacturing processes that would require such certification.”

It would be best to approach the drinks with caution if you are left feeling unsure by the answer on Prime's website.

Related topics:KSILogan PaulDrinks