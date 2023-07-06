Muslims fans have been wondering if Prime drinks are halal or haram

Prime drinks continue to be a huge hit in the UK in 2023.

The brand has rolled out its Hydration and Energy products in stores across the country. Fans are still limited on the number of bottles or cans they can cop at one time in plenty of shops - as businesses attempt to keep up with demand.

Health experts have issued advice around the suitability of Prime drinks for children - amid concerns. But are the products safe for Muslims to try?

Here's all you need to know:

Is Prime halam or haram?

Prime has proudly confirmed that all of its products all gluten-free, vegan and soy-free. However it is not kosher and on its website, the company warns: “While Prime products do not hold a formal Halal Certification; our products do not constitute any ingredients or manufacturing processes that would require such certification.”