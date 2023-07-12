Tyson Fury collides with former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in a rare crossover between the two sports

Tyson Fury agrees to crossover fight with Francis Ngannou. (Getty Images)

Heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury will make his long-awaited return to the ring in a match-up against MMA fighter Francis Ngannou.

Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion, who left the sport in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cameroonian is competing in his first bout as a professional boxer and has no prior experience in the sport.

Fury is fighting for the first time since his title defence against Derek Chisora in December last year. The Gypsy King was previously scheduled to face Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed title, but talks broke down earlier this year.

Ngannou has described the upcoming fight as a dream come true and claims it is the perfect opportunity to cement his status as the “baddest man on the planet”.

But when is Tyson Fury’s fight with Francis Ngannou and how has the boxing world reacted to the bout?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the huge heavyweight showdown.

When is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou?

Tyson Fury is undefeated in his professional career. (Getty Images)

Tyson Fury’s heavyweight bout with Francis Ngannou is scheduled to happen on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

The clash will take place under the official rules of professional boxing with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system.

Talks of a crossover fight between the pair have been mentioned since April last year when Ngannou entered the ring at the end of Fury’s victory over Dillian Whyte.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ngannou was also heavily linked with a fight against Whyte, but the Jamaican has instead opted for a rematch with Anthony Joshua.

Where is the fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou?

Francis Ngannou is set to fight professionally in boxing for the first time. (Getty Images)

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will face-off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has been involved in a number of boxing’s biggest events in recent years including Anthony Joshua’s fights with Andy Ruiz and Oleksandr Usyk.

What has been said ahead of the fight?

Tyson Fury is confident of extending his unbeaten record when he takes on Francis Ngannou in the ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fury said: “As soon as the bell goes, it’ll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let’s see how he reacts when he gets hit by the big GK.”

The WBC champion added: “I can’t wait to get back out there under the lights. I’m looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of this generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.”

Francis Ngannou was regarded as one of the great power punchers in the UFC - the heavyweight has produced a range of showreel knockouts throughout his career against opponents such as Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez.

He held the heavyweight title for two years before stepping away from the sport for more freedom. He is hoping to add Fury to the list of his knockouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ngannou said: “I’ve been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best.

“After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my status as the baddest man on the planet.”

How has the boxing world reacted to the fight?

Tyson Fury’s showdown with Francis Ngannou has divided opinion in the sporting community.

Anthony Joshua, who has long been tipped as an eventual opponent for Fury, told IFL TV: “Three thoughts. One - I shouldn’t give a f**k, it’s none of my business. It has no business concerning me. It pays me no business.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Number two - Why? He should’ve been fighting for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Straight up. That’s nonsense. His fault.

“Three - If we’re acknowledging his business, good luck to the man. Do your thing. If it’s right for him, what’s it got to do with me?”

Football commentator Andy Townsend described the fight as “Mickey Mouse” due to the gulf in quality between the two men.