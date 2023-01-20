Francis Ngannou has retired from UFC and has his sights set on professional boxing

Dillian Whyte is hoping to fight former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. (Getty Images)

Dillian Whyte is hoping to secure a blockbuster cross-code boxing fight against long term MMA rival Francis Ngannou.

The pair have been embroiled in a long running feud on social media - stemming back to the summer of 2020 - and the heavyweight contender has claimed there is fresh interest in the show down.

But how likely is a potential fight between Whyte and Ngannou and what has been said by the two fighters?

Is Dillian Whyte likely to fight Francis Ngannou?

Whyte, otherwise known as The Body Snatcher, is regarded as one of boxing’s best power punchers - particularly with his trademark left hook. His CV includes brutal knockout victories over the likes of Derek Chisora, Alexander Povetkin and Lucas Browne while he also caused problems for Anthony Joshua earlier in his career before falling to a defeat.

Dillian Whyte has spoken openly about his desire to fight Francis Ngannou and has claimed he would “bash him up” if they were to meet in the ring.

Whyte said: “I would love to fight him. Obviously he is a champion, a dangerous guy, but I think I would bash him up. It would be a very interesting fight, because we both have got a martial arts background and he’s up for jumping in at the deep end, fighting someone like me. It would get lots of interest and eyeballs.”

Francis Ngannou is regarded as one of the best power punchers in UFC. (Getty Images)

Whyte added: “Fans around the world would be keen to see it, because he is a former UFC champion coming to face a top heavyweight like me.”

The 34-year-old has had one professional MMA fight in his career back in 2008. Whyte knocked out his opponent in the first 12 seconds of the bout.

Whyte also has a record of 20 wins and one loss in his professional kickboxing career.

Whyte plans to face Ngannou in a boxing match but claims he is open to the idea of facing him in a cage after their first fight.

Whyte said: “These guys know there is more money to make in boxing than there is in MMA.”

Whyte added: “A lot of these boxing guys pick on these MMA and martial arts guys and beat them up in the boxing ring, but they are not brave enough to get in the cage. I would happily fight him in boxing and in the cage.”

What has Francis Ngannou said about a potential fight with Dillian Whyte?

Francis Ngannou, nicknamed The Predator, is viewed as one of the great power punchers in UFC - the heavyweight has produced showreel knockouts against a range of opponents including Stipe Miocic and Cain Velasquez.

Ngannou held the heavyweight title in UFC for two years but announced his desire to leave the sport this year and claims he wants more freedom.

Ngannou said: “It doesn’t matter how much (money) is in that contract, I am not free. I have no power, I hand all the power over to you guys (the UFC) and I don’t want that to happen.”

The 36-year-old added: “In the perfect world I go out there in a boxing match and come back to MMA. If I get the opportunity to fight all these tough guys in boxing. I would take it.”

Over the last six month’s Ngannou has heavily been linked with potential fights with Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, as well as Dillian Whyte.

Potential fight date

Neither fighter has confirmed an official date for a proposed fight but Dillian Whyte claims a possible meeting could take place in the next few months.

Whyte said: “End of March, early April, something like that. That would give him plenty of time for a full camp.

“It would be a fair fight. He would have time to train, and we would put on a very good boxing fight.”