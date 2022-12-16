England and Arsenal forward is heavy favourite to win in Salford. Tennis star Emma Raducanu won in 2021.

The annual BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony is due to take place next week with several of Britain’s best loved sports people leading the race to pick up the prize.

This year’s event will take place on Wednesday, December 21 at dock10 studios at Media City in Salford and will be broadcast live on the BBC. As well as the titular award, other prizes given out include Team of the Year, World Sports Star of the Year and Young Sports Personality of the Year to name just a few.

The biggest prize though is the Sports Personality of the Year award which was won by Emma Raducanu in 2021 and has previously gone to superstars like Lewis Hamilton, Mo Farah and Andy Murray in previous years. Here are the latest betting odds to pick up the 2022 edition of the award:

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award odds

England and Arsenal football star Beth Mead is the odds on favourite to pick up the award this year. Doing so would make her the sixth footballer and first female footballer to win the prize since it was first awarded in 1954 - following in the footsteps of Bobby Moore, Paul Gascoigne, Michael Owen, David Beckham and Ryan Giggs while also blazing her own trail.

It would see football go clear of boxing, cricket and cycling as the sport to produce the third most winners in the award’s history after athletics (18) and Formula One (eight). No footballer made it into the top three in 2021 but Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson was runner-up to Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

Mead is thought to be certain to pick up the award with the bookies placing her way ahead of the likes of Ben Stokes, Ronnie O’Sullivan and Natasha Jones. Here are the latest odds the week before the ceremony:

Beth Mead - 1/80

Ben Stokes - 25/1

Ronnie O’Sullivan - 33/1

Natasha Jones - 33/1

Jessica Gadirova - 50/1

Leon Edwards - 50/1

Tyson Fury - 66/1

Rory McIlroy - 80/1

Adam Peaty - 80/1

Ellen White - 80/1

Max Burgin - 80/1

How to watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2022

The awards programme will be shown on Wednesday 21 December 2022. The show will be held live at the MediaCityUK in Salford with Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding presenting the action. BBC One will show the programme with BBC iPlayer streaming the event for those unable to watch on TV. The show will begin at 6:45pm GMT.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year award records

Of the 68 times the award has been handed out, the public have voted for an English winner 52 times. Scotland are a distant second with seven winners while Wales have had five and Northern Ireland two.