Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged four years after they first met on ITV2 series Love Island

Former Love Island stars Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are engaged following a four-year romance. The loved-up pair first met on the ITV2 series in 2019, when they came in second place on the dating show.

Following their time on the reality TV series, the couple became inseparable and welcomed their daughter Bambi this year. The smitten pair shared their engagement with their Instagram followers in a sweet post on Sunday night (July 24), just weeks after celebrating their fourth anniversary.

In the post, the couple shared a clip of the proposal in Ibiza, with Molly-Mae shedding tears of joy as she held baby Bambi and partner Tommy got down on one knee.

The couple’s former fellow islanders and friends rushed to share their well wishes in the comments including Maura Higgins, who wrote: “Balling again!!!!!!!!! Ilysm, congratulations you two.”

Amber Gill, who beat Molly-Mae and Tommy to the Love Island crown in 2019 alongside Greg O’Shea, wrote: “Congrats you two babes, always the cutest videos.”

Amy Hart, who also appeared on the same series as the newly-engaged couple added: “Congratulations,” alongside heart-eye emojis.

Prior to the pair’s romantic engagement, fans piled on the pressure for the couple to get engaged during their four-year relationship, with Tommy explaining back in May that a proposal was imminent. At the time, he told ITV’s Loose Women spin-off series, Loose Men: “I’ve had it in the ear for the past two years, I think. My actual plan was to do a lot sooner but obviously, being a boxer, when you’re in a training camp you’ve got to completely shut yourself off, you want to just focus on the fight, so I can’t be going in and everywhere proposing.”