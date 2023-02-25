Everything you need to know about Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury, including the prize money, TV details and undercard.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury are now counting down the hours until their big fight in Saudi Arabia on Sunday night.

The two have been in a war of words for years now, and they will battle out their grudge in the ring to settle the score. The two are relatively new to the world of professional boxing, with YouTuber Paul currently 6-0, while ex-Love Islander Fury is also unbeaten at 8-0. The fight will be at cruiserweight, and there is a ranking spot up for grabs for Paul should he come out on top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is also a sizable purse available to both fighters, and here we run you through everything you need to know ahead of the big fight.

When is the fight?

The fight will take place on Sunday, February 26 in Saudi Arabia.

The event will kick off at 5pm UK time, while the main event itself is set to start at approximately 9.30pm, though it could be as late as 10pm due to a packed undercard.

The undercard

Advertisement

Advertisement

The undercard for this fight is as follows:

Ilunga Makabu v Badou Jack – WBC cruiserweight title fight

Bader Samreen v Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason v Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf v Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh v Stuart Kellogg

Is it on TV?

Yes, though only on Box Office.

Fans who want to tune into this fight will need to pay for BT Sport Box Office, or indeed head to a venue where it is being shown.

Fight purse

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul is guaranteed as much as £2.7million for this fight, while Fury will net £.7million initially. On top of that, Paul will get 65% of the box-office revenue, while Fury will get 35%.

There is also sponsorship revenue on the table, while the winner will take home an extra £830,000.

What Fury has said

Speaking to The Sun ahead of the fight, Fury said: “He can say what he wants because talking is his game. Fighting is mine. On Sunday night, it is not about who can talk the best. It is about who can fight the best. He’s absolutely rubbish.

There were antics aplenty in the weigh-in

“I’ve been in boxing all my life. He can’t fight. Jake Paul, he is what he is. He’s a white-collar boxer. He’s going in there with somebody who wants to take his head clean off with every shot and he’s going to be dealing with everything that comes with a boxer. He’s not dealt with that before and it’s a big jump.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Paul has said

Speaking last month, Paul said: “I want to become a world champion. I’m going to become a world champion and these fights are all just stepping stones to get there. I’m slowly improving. I’ve sparred against world champions and done phenomenal against them, so who knows what can happen in two to three years from now when I go into my athletic prime? I’m starting to really, really get this sport and all aspects of it.