Jake Paul and Tommy Fury will fight in Saudi Arabia after rescheduling the bout three times

At the third time of scheduling, Tommy Paul and Jake Paul are finally set to fight on Sunday in a bout which has been billed as ‘The Truth’. Internet sensation Paul has nothing to lose in this fight but the former Love Islander Tommy Fury, 23, comes from a family steeped in boxing tradition and cannot be defeated. Fury’s half-brother, Tyson Fury, is currently the world heavyweight champion.

Paul, 25, apparently has a one-sided rematch clause in his contract, so if the American does lose, a second fight further down the line will certainly be on the cards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pair have developed a fierce rivalry in recent years with the cancellation of fights purely adding as fuel to the fire. The first time, Fury said he was ill and injured and the second cancellation was due to Visa issues as the Manchester-based boxer tried to get into America.

The hotly anticipated contest will also have the added prestige of the winner receiving a cruiserweight ranking with the WBC.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Paul vs Fury...

Tommy Fury in December 2019

When is the Paul vs Fury?

The two will fight on Sunday 26 February and the card is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm with the main event starting at 9.30pm GMT. The bout will be held at Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How to watch Paul vs Fury

BT Sport will have all of the coverage of the fight. Fans can watch it through BT Sport Box Office and the price has been confirmed at £19.95. Those that have bought the fight can also watch it live online via the BT Sport Box Office website or app.

Who is on the undercard?

MAIN EVENT: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack – for WBC cruiserweight title

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafarov

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes

Adam Saleh vs Stuart Kellogg

How do the pair match-up?

Tommy Fury stands at 6ft tall and has fought in both cruiserweight and light-heavyweight divisions. He fights in an orthodox stance and has a reach of 80 inches. In his professional career, TNT has fought in eight fights, winning all of them and winning four by knockout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul fights in the cruiserweight division and is 6ft 1in tall. He has a reach of 76 inches and also fights in an orthodox stance. The ‘Problem Child’ has six fights to his name and six wins. He has won four of his fights by knock-out.

The pair will step onto the scales in Saudi Arabia on Friday 24 February and there is a division weight limit of 185lb. The battle will be at cruiserweight division, the lighter of Tommy Fury’s divisions.

What are the odds?

Paul to win: 4/5

Fury to win: 6/5

Draw: 12/1

Odds are courtesy of Betfair and are subject to change.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been said?

Tommy Fury did not attend the recent face-off and Paul has since called his upcoming opponent weak. Speaking to BT Sport, Paul said: “At the end of the day, he has to get in the ring and that is all that matters. It got heated in our last face-off, I was just going to do a face-off but he put his head on my head and it was quite hostile.