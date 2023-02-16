The Hundred have concluded who will be retained by each team with players such as Jos Buttler, Joe Root and Heather Knight retained

The franchises in the Hundred 2023 tournament have announced which players they have retained ahead of this year’s competition. 13 out of 18 England men’s players on central contracts have remained with their previous teams, including England captain Ben Stokes.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, who was the joint-most expensive overseas player in the recent Women’s Premier League draft, will stay with her side Trent Rockets, while Smriti Mandhana, the most expensive star in the WPL auction, has been retained by Southern Brave.

The England women’s captain, Heather Knight, had to pull out of the tournament last year due to an injury but she has since returned to London Spirit and will hope to compete this summer. The women’s tournament allows franchises to retain up to four players while the men’s team can retain a maximum of 10.

The 2022 Men’s champions Trent Rockets, were one of the six teams to retain the maximum, including england T20 World Cup winners Alex Hales and Dawid Malan meanwhile the women’s champions, the Oval Invincibles retained Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant and Lauren Winfield-Hill.

Ben Stokes will once again play for Northern Superchargers

Overall, 113 players have been retained from the 2022 tournament and we will now have to wait until the draft to see who fills up the remaining 135 places available.

Here is all you need to know about when the draft is and who has been retained...

When is The Hundred 2023 draft?

The final list of players available for The Hundred draft is set to be confirmed on 28 February and the draft will then take place on 23 March, with both the men and women’s draft taking place at the same time for the first time.

The women’s teams will add four more players via the draft, and the rest of their 15-player squads are decided in an open-market process. Meanwhile, each men’s team can build a squad of 13 players in the draft and two additional wildcard picks.

Welsh Fire, who will be under the former Australian batter Mike Hussey this year, will get first pick in both drafts as it will be conducted in reverse order of the 2022 finishing positions.

When does The Hundred 2023 tournament start?

The tournament will begin on Tuesday 1 August with Trent Rockets taking on Southern Brave and the final will be held on Sunday 27 August. All matches are set to be double-headers once again with the women’s fixtures taking place ahead of the men’s.

Tickets for The Hundred 2023 are available in stages, with the first window open on Tuesday 14 March - this will be just for First-Class County members. Those who purchased tickets for either the 2021 or 2022 tournament can buy a ticket for this year from Wednesday 15 March.

There is then a Priority Access for those who have signed up to the Hundred and those who have, can purchase a ticket from Wednesday 5 April. General sale will then be available from Thursday 20 April.

Who has been retained?

(Players indicate they are overseas - each team is allowed three)

Birmingham Phoenix

Men : Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Shadab Khan , Adam Milne , Benny Howell, Will Smeed, Kane Richardson , Tom Helm, Chris Benjamin, Dan Mousley

Women: Amy Jones, Ellyse Perry, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

London Spirit:

Men : Mark Wood, Glenn Maxwell , Nathan Ellis , Liam Dawson, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Jordan Thompson, Mason Crane, Adam Rossington, Chris Wood, Ravi Bopara

Women: Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson

Manchester Originals:

Men : Jos Buttler, Wanindu Hasaranga , Phil Salt, Jamie Overton, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Paul Walter, Josh Little , Wayne Madsen, Tom Lammonby, Mitchell Stanley

Women: Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Emma Lamb, Ellie Threlkeld

Northern Superchargers:

Men : Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Adam Hose, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, David Wiese , Wayne Parnell , Callum Parkinson

Women: Alyssa Healy, Linsey Smith, Hollie Armitage, Bess Heath

Oval Invincibles:

Men : Sam Curran, Sunil Narine , Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Saqib Mahmood, Jordan Cox, Gus Atkinson, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter

Women: Marizanne Kapp, Alice Capsey, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Tash Farrant

Southern Brave:

Men : Jofra Archer, James Vince, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Rehan Ahmed, Craig Overton, Finn Allen , George Garton, James Fuller, Alex Davies, Joe Weatherley

Women: Smriti Mandhana, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Freya Kemp

Trent Rockets:

Men : Joe Root, Rashid Khan , Dawid Malan, Alex Hales, Lewis Gregory, Luke Wood, Colin Munro , Sam Cook, Daniel Sams , Samit Patel, Matt Carter

Women: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Alana King, Bryony Smith

Welsh Fire: