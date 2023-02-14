England will take on India in their third T20 Women’s World Cup fixture this weekend. So far they have two wins for two

Heather Knight will lead her squad into action once again when England take on India on Saturday. Their first fixture saw them defeat West Indies by seven wickets with 33 balls remaining while their second match saw them beat Ireland by four wickets with 34 balls left.

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the player of the match in their win against West Indies, thanks to her 40* and Alice Capsey was the standout player against Ireland as she hit 51 off 22 balls. She now holds the joint record for the fastest fifty in women’s T20 history. Ireland were bowled out for just 105 runs with three wickets apiece for Sarah Glenn and Sophie Ecclestone. Fellow spinner Charlie Dean also secured two wickets to reduce Ireland’s run-rate severely.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It took just over 18 overs for England to wrap up the Irish line-up and it was then up to the tremendous batting of Capsey to help bring up victory. England wound up their second triumph of the tournament in just over 14 overs and they will now prepare to take on India who will play their second match of the tournament against West Indies tomorrow, Wednesday 15 February.

Here is all you need to know ahead of England’s third World Cup fixture...

When is England v India?

The two sides will meet on Saturday 18 February 2023. The match is due to start at 1pm GMT and will be played at St George’s Oval, Gqeberha, the home of the Port Elizabeth Cricket Club. The ground has a capacity for 19,000 spectators and, previous to this World Cup, has only hosted one women’s match in its history which was a Test match between South Africa and England in 1960.

Sophie Ecclestone (R) celebrates another wicket with Charlie Dean

How to watch England v India

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every match will be available to watch on Sky Sports. Sky Sports Cricket will televise the majority of the action with Sky Sports Main Event also showing coverage from South Africa.

England’s third match this Saturday can be seen on Main Event and the dedicated cricket channel with coverage beginning at 12.30pm ahead of the 1pm start.

Subscriptions for Sky Sports will start at £46/month while NowTV also offer daily passes of Sky Sports channels for £11.98/day.

Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 26 occasions with England coming out on top 19 times and India winning seven of them. They most recently played in a three match T20 series in September and England won the series 2-1. The latest fixture saw England win by seven wickets with 14 balls remaining.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Team news

The playing XI have not yet been announced but England have stayed unchanged in their past two fixtures.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Tadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey (Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh)