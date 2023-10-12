Tommy Fury and KSI are both unbeaten in their professional boxing careers

After months of social media hype and verbal sparring - KSI and Tommy Fury will finally meet for a fight that is labelled the biggest event in crossover boxing. Both fighters are putting their unbeaten status on the line for the showdown at Manchester’s AO Arena and the buildup to the fight has attracted huge interest from both sets of supporters. But when is KSI vs Tommy Fury and how can fans keep up to date with all of the ringside action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is KSI vs Tommy Fury?

KSI and Tommy Fury will face off in the ring on Saturday 14 October in a fight which is billed as Judgement Day. The cruiserweight bout is the main event of the evening and it follows a star-studded undercard which also features KSI’s Prime business partner Logan Paul as he faces off against mixed martial artist Dillon Danis.

Fury recorded a victory over Paul’s brother Jake in his last bout and has promised fans a statement victory over KSI. KSI has previously beaten Logan Paul in a boxing match back in 2019 while the pair also drew in an amateur bout a year earlier in 2018. The main event ring walks are expected to begin at 10.50pm but these timing could change depending on the length of the undercard fights.

How to watch KSI vs Tommy Fury

The full card for KSI and Tommy Fury will be shown live on DAZN, via their pay-per-view service at cost of £20.99 in the UK. Those that pay for the PPV will also receive a month-long subscription to DAZN for just £1 for the first month.

Who is the favourite to win the fight?

Tommy Fury is the younger brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and is the natural favourite with the bookmakers due to his boxing background. The former Love Island star boasts a perfect record of nine wins from nine fights, with four of those coming by way of knockout.

Fury’s most recent bout proved to be the biggest of his career so far and he overcame unbeaten YouTuber Jake Paul with a split decision victory. Fury has spoken of his ambitions to one day become a world champion in the cruiserweight division and is desperate to follow in the footsteps of brother Tyson and cousin Hughie who have both enjoyed successful careers in the sport.

KSI enters the fight as an underdog, which is a position he claims he has been in his whole life during a face off with Fury on DAZN. Despite this KSI boasts an unbeaten record of four victories and one no contest in professional boxing. While at amateur level he defeated fellow YouTuber Joe Wheller and drew his first fight with Logan Paul.

Away from boxing KSI is known for being a YouTuber who progressed from streaming FIFA to forming the well renowned Sidemen group. His career trajectory has also seen him forge a successful music career and he is the co-founder of Prime Energy which he launched alongside Logan Paul.