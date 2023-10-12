Logan Paul and Dillon Danis are both aiming to record their first victory in professional boxing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will collide in Manchester for a huge fight which takes place just before KSI vs Tommy Fury.

Paul is a huge presence on social media with over 26 million Instagram followers and he is one of the highest paid YouTubers on the planet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old has been involved in WWE since 2021 but turns his attention back to professional boxing for the first time since his split decision loss to KSI in 2019.

Paul has shared the ring in an exhibition fight with boxing royalty Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2021 and is now hoping to showcase his improvements against Danis.

Danis is a mixed martial artist who was once scheduled to fight KSI in 2022 before talks over the fight broke down. He boasts an MMA record of two victories so far and is taking part in a boxing fight for the first time.

The pair have clashed heavily on social media in recent weeks and fans are intrigued to see how the two fighters fare against each other in the boxing ring as they look to settle the score.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With that in mind we have rounded up all of the key fight details you need to know ahead of Paul vs Danis.

When is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis face off in the ring on Saturday 14 October at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The fight is the standout event of the undercard which begins at 7pm UK time.

Paul vs Danis is the final fight of the undercard and ring walks are scheduled to begin at 10.05pm UK time.

How to watch Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Advertisement

Advertisement

Logan Paul’s bout with Dillon Danis will be shown live on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £20.99 in the UK.

Those that pay for the fight will also receive an exclusive offer with DAZN which gives them a membership for just £1 for the first month.

Fans who have purchased the event can access a live stream online with the DAZN app and website.

Who is the favourite to win the fight?

Logan Paul is the clear favourite to earn his first ever professional victory in boxing, according to the bookmakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul has fought at amateur level and professional level with KSI and went the distance on both occasions. He has also shared the ring in a non scoring bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr which gives him valuable experience.

Danis is viewed as a rising star in the world of MMA and he has won both of his two professional fights by submission. But his lack of experience in the sport makes him an undercard with the bookies.

Overall SkyBet have placed Paul as the 1/6 favourite to win the fight, while Dillon Danis is a 4/1 underdog.