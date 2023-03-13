Floyd Mayweather is the richest fighter in the history of boxing

Floyd Mayweather is the richest boxer of all-time (Graphic by Mark Hall)

Floyd Mayweather, otherwise nicknamed Money, is one of the richest and most successful athletes of all time.

The 46-year-old boxer first turned professional in 1996 and went on to establish himself as one of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport. Over the course of his glittering 21-year professional career, Mayweather won 15 world championships across five weight divisions - winning all 50 of his fights in the process.

Mayweather retired from the professional boxing scene with his unbeaten status intact after a victory over Conor McGregor in 2017. However, he remains one of the richest athletes on the planet even after his retirement due to his lucrative sponsorship deals, his promotion company Mayweather Promotions and his exhibition events.

The unbeaten boxer is continuing to draw in audiences from around the world with a further five exhibition bouts planned in 2023 and a rumoured showdown with Jake Paul. But what is Mayweather’s current net worth and how does he compare to some of sport’s biggest names? Here is everything you need to know.

What is Floyd Mayweather’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Floyd Mayweather is currently worth around £327 million. Mayweather has been involved in some of boxing’s biggest PPV events of all-time during his career - facing opponents such as Ricky Hatton, Canelo Alvarez, Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Overall his career earnings in and out of boxing are estimated to be around £990 million. Making him the richest boxer of all-time.

Floyd Mayweather is viewed as one of the best boxers of all-time. (Getty Images)

Mayweather also has an investment portfolio of around £83 million that includes real estate and his own businesses outside of boxing. The 46-year-old is amongst the most well followed athletes in the world with 28.7 million Instagram followers and he remains active in the sport of boxing by taking part in a range of exhibition bouts.

In a recent post the unbeaten boxer confirmed that he plans to fight a further five times in 2023 with trips to South Korea, Germany, Japan, Australia and USA all on the horizon. Last year in an interview with Boxing Scene, Mayweather said: “My philosophy is to never stop getting money. Currency over legacy. Currency over legacy. Believe me, if I don’t ever do another exhibition in my life, I can live a great life.”

Who are the richest athletes of all time?

GQ Australia claims that Floyd Mayweather is the sixth richest athlete of all time in terms of career earnings. Here are the richest athletes of all time in 2023 in terms of career earnings.