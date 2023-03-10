Floyd Mayweather has been involved in a long-running feud with YouTube star Jake Paul

Jake Paul has challenged former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather to a ‘one on one’ fight.

The YouTube star was involved in a tense standoff with Mayweather as he left Miami Heat’s NBA match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday 8 March. Footage emerged on social media of Mayweather and his security team taunting Paul after his recent loss to Tommy Fury.

A member of Mayweather’s entourage is filmed saying: “What happened? You not talking anymore since your loss? What happened since your loss?” Paul ran away from the scene, but he has since given his version of events on social media and continued to push for a potential fight between the pair.

The news of the encounter comes amid a long running feud between the two fighters, but what have the pair said about a potential fight and are they likely to meet in the ring later this year? Here is everything you need to know.

What has Jake Paul said?

Jake Paul is keen to bounce back from the first defeat of his boxing career and he is targeting a professional showdown with former champion Floyd Mayweather.

The 26-year-old took to Twitter to explain his version of events after their recent encounter. Paul tweeted: “Floyd if you want to fight 1 on 1 we can do that but don’t try to hop out of 3 cards 25 dudes deep tryna jump me while I’m tryna enjoy my Wednesday night.”

Paul is keen to fight Mayweather on a professional basis rather than an exhibition and he added that he wants to treat the fans to a real fight.

He later tweeted: “Floyd will not see me 1 on 1 in a real fight. That’s a fact. His team has hit my team numerous times to do one of his ‘exhibitions’. Now he ambushes me. Come see me in the ring, real fight, no exhibition robbing fans.”

What has Floyd Mayweather said?

Floyd Mayweather ended his professional career in 2017 with a victory over former UFC champion Conor McGregror and he retired with a perfect record of 50 victories from 50 bouts.

Since retiring Mayweather has completed a total of six exhibition bouts in five years - including an eight round bout with Jake Paul’s brother Logan.

The 46-year-olds most recent exhibition bout came against Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers in a non point scoring affair.

Mayweather is planning a further five exhibitions in five countries over the next nine months and he has described himself as the “most active hustler in boxing”.

Mayweather posted on Instagram: “This is what my 2023 looks like so far… 5 exhibitions in 5 countries in nine months and if any of these exhibitions don’t happen, I still get paid. I’m the most active hustler in boxing, my money is guaranteed.”