Sienna Miller has been spotted out and about in London with boyfriend Oli Green from The Crown and their new baby daughter

Sienna Miller has given birth to a baby daugher with Oli Green. Here she is upon arrival at the "Vogue World: London" event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Looking fashionably chic, Sienna Miller has been spotted stepping out in London with boyfriend Oli Green and their newborn daughter. Dressed in denim and a long coat, Sienna carried her new baby in an Artipoppe baby carrier. The baby carrier looked like it could either have been the ‘Zeitgeist marron in vicuna and silk,' priced at £3,300 or the' Zeitgeist Argus Bolivar in Vicuna and cashmere,',priced at £3,500.

Sienna, who is 42, and Oli Green, 27, who played Kate Middleton’s boyfriend at the time Rupert Finch in The Crown, spoke about her pregnancy in the January issue of Vogue. She addressed the issue of their ages and said that “I think people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal”

Sienna went on to say that “Like me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40 and that that’s irresponsible and poor child and it’s such double standards.”

Sienna Miller and Oli Green first started dating in 2021 and Sienna previously was in a relationship with Tom Sturridge who is now dating Alexa Chung. Tom is the father of Sienna’s oldest daughter, Marlowe, Sienna gave birth to Marlowe in July 2012. Tom and Sienna were together for four years before splitting in 2015.

Sienna Miller previously lived in New York with daughter Marlowe but moved back to London in the summer of 2023. Sienna Miller also revealed to Vogue magazine that her daughter Marlowe thinks her father’s girlfriend Alexa Chung is more fashionable than her. “Alexa, she is much more generous to her because she is exquisitely dressed and not her actual mother.”