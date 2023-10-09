Paris Fury appeared on Loose Women where she discussed the possibility of adding to her family

Yes you are correct! Paris Fury, who is 33, and husband Tyson have only very recently become parents to their seventh child, a boy, Prince Rico Paris Fury, known as Rico, who was born on September 18, 2023. However, it would seem that the couple might not be stopping at seven children!

Paris Fury appeared on Loose Women on October 9. 2023 where she discussed the possibility of adding to her family (Paris and Tyson are parents to Venezuela, who has just turned 14, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson 11, who is seven, Valencia Amber who is five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, two). When discussing her seventh son’s name on the show, Paris said: “I have seven kids and none of them are named after me at all and we’re on the fence whether this is the last one or not. So Tyson said you may as well get in there while you can.”

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford then questioned whether it was Paris or husband Tyson who was on the fence when it came to having more children. Paris said: “I think it’s a little bit of both. Every time I have a baby I stop and say that’s the end of it now no more and then they get to like nursery age, they go off and then I get this little inkling inside, ‘I think I want another one.’ But I don’t know seven is a lot. I'm not gonna lie, it's very busy in my house.”

In her recently published book ‘How Does She Do It?’ Paris Fury discusses how she manages looking after her children, husband whilst finding time for herself. The synopsis for the book reads “A lot can go wrong and often does, but Paris takes it all in her stride.”

Although there were reports that Tyson Fury had some reservations about filming another series of the hit Netflix series ‘At Home with the Furys,’ according to the Radio Times, the boxer “will reportedly be stepping into the reality TV ring once more.”

Tyson Fury is currently preparing for his showdown with Francis Ngannou which takes place in Saudi Arabia on october 28, 2023. The Mirror recently reported that “Boxing legend Tyson (Mike Tyson) is coaching Ngannou for his crossover fight against Fury and he is confident that former UFC champion can pull off a gigantic upset on the night.”

