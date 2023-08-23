As Tyson Fury's series tops the UK Netflix chart, get to know his height, his siblings and what weight division he was previously in?

It would seem that I am most definitely not alone in binge watching ‘At Home with the Furys,’ as it is currently the number one show on Netflix (which doesn’t however seem to have encouraged Tyson and his family to sign up for another series - he reportedly doesn’t want to be seen as a reality star).

Tyson Fury’s next fight against Francis Ngannou takes place on Saturday October 28, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In July 2023, According to The Mirror, “Francis Ngannou’s multi-million dollar roll of the dice appears to have paid off as he stands to earn more than $8million (£6m) from his upcycling fight with Tyson Fury. Although it has not been revealed how much Tyson Fury is set to earn from the match, it has been reported that he will make a lot more than his rival.

Where was Tyson Fury born?

Though Tyson Fury was born in Manchester, England he was raised in in Styal, Cheshire which is based 11.9 miles away from Manchester. In an interview with The Telegraph in 2020, Fury would mention his love for both Styal and his birthplace of Manchester.

How many siblings does Tyson Fury have?

Tyson Fury’s most well-known sibling is fellow boxer Tommy Fury who stars in 'At Home with the Furys’ alongside his fiancée Molly Mae-Hague. Tyson and Tommy share the same father John (Tyson’s mother is Amber, whilst Tommy’s is Chantal).

Tyson and Tommy Fury is not the only boxer in the family, there is also Roman Fury. who has 14.2K followers on Instagram (Tyson has 6.1 million followers), In June of this year, Roman Fury won his second professional fight, which was watched by Tommy Fury and Jake Paul.

The Sun reported that Roman, “the 26-year old sibling of WBC heavyweight king Tyson won his debut at Doncaster racecourse in October. And he eased to 2-0 with another points triumph over Erik Nazaryan at York Hall arena on Friday night, with the referee calling the four rounder 40-36.

Tyson Fury also has a brother called Shane Tyson. Shane may not be a boxer, but he is very supportive of the careers of both Tyson and Tommy. Tyson’s other brother is Hugh Tyson, he is not a boxer, and has 20K followers on Instagram. Hugh Tyson is married to Tiffany and recently shared a photograph of her on his social media.

How tall is Tyson Fury?

Tyson Fury is 6ft 9in (2.05 metres/205cm) tall.

How old are Tyson and Paris Fury and how long have they been married?

Tyson Fury is 35 years of age, and his wife, Paris Fury, the stand out star of ‘At Home with the Furys,’ is 33 years old,( she was 32 when the series was filmed). The couple married when Paris was 18 years old and Tyson was 20 years old.

How much did Tyson Fury used to weigh?