Paris Fury gave birth to her seventh child with Tyson Fury on September 18 but has just revealed their newborn son’s name

Although Paris Fury gave birth to her seventh child with Tyson Fury on September 18, 2023, the couple have only just announced the baby’s name. Their son is called Prince Rico Paris Fury.

Paris Fury told OK! Magazine that “All of my kids have got unusual names and obviously it’s also really personal to Tyson. We also added my name because I’ve had seven kids and I still haven’t had one named after me, so Tyson Thought, ‘Come on, it’s about time!”

The Daily Mail reported that “All four of the couple’s sons share the same first name of Prince with Tyson previously revealing, ‘I’m a king and they’re princes until they earn their rightful name.” Paris and Tyson Fury’s other children are Venezuela, 14, Prince John James, 11, Prince Tyson 11, seven, Valencia, five, Prince Adonis Amaziah, four and Athena, two.

Tyson and Paris Fury decided to give their newborn son the middle name of Rico as a tribute to Tyson’s cousin, Rico Burton who was fatally stabbed in Altrincham, Cheshire, in August 2022. The BBC reported in August 2023 that “A man who murdered the cousin of world heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury during a bar brawl has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 28 years.”

In a post on his social media, Tyson Fury called on the government to “bringing higher sentencing for knife crime.” In his Netflix docu-series, ‘At Home With The Furys,’ Tyson Fury is seen receiving a phone call to tell him about his cousin’s murder when he was in Mallorca, Spain with wife Paris.