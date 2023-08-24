As my team on PeopleWorld can testify, Tyson and Paris Fury and their Netflix series ‘At Home With The Furys’ is all I seem to be talking about in the last few days. In other words I am obsessed and feeling rather bereft after I finished binge watching the show last night. Without question, as I have written about previously, Paris Fury is the stand out star of the show, but I am equally as fascinated in the multi-faceted Tyson and their six children.

The Netflix fly-on-the wall show takes place predominantly at Tyson and Paris’s Morecambe home. According to land registry records, they bought the property for £1.695 million in December 2020. The Daily Mail reported in 2021 that the couple “purchased it through their firm Tyson Fury Ltd without needing a mortgage. It went on to say that the couple and their family “recently moved from a £550,000 house overlooking Morecambe Bay to their new home overlooking fields.”

For those of you who follow Paris Fury on Instagram (she has 1.3m followers), she often shares photographs of herself pictured at her Morecambe home. On July 21 of this year, she shared a photograph of herself in her wood panelled kitchen, complete with chandeliers.

Outside in their garden, Tyson Fury made a statement by choosing his Gypsy King logo to be emblazoned on the ground. Paris Fury shared the photograph on Instagram and said: “Was unsure at 1st but gotta say think @tysonfury made a statement back yard. "

In one of their living rooms, furniture includes throne style chairs. Perhaps Paris and Tyson’s throne chairs were inspired by Victoria and David Beckham’s wedding? Back in 1999, the couple sat on velvet thrones at their wedding reception, which was held at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin in Ireland.