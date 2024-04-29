Coronation Street’s Steve McDonald will meet one of his online love interests in the Rovers. Photo by Getty Images.

*Coronation Street spoilers ahead*: A reality TV star is set for a stint on the ‘Coronation Street’ cobbles - and their character is going to cause quite the stir.

She’ll play a new love interest for unlucky-in-love Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson). Viewers have watched in recent months as his marriage to Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) has crumbled. The troubles started when Tracy had on an affair former footballer-turned-decorator Tommy Orpington (Matt Milburn) earlier this year.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink

Of course, Steve eventually found out about his wife’s infidelity. She decided, however, to end her affair and give things another go with her hubby. But, then Tommy left Tracy a note asking her to move to Spain with him. Steve found it and burned it, but he then told Tracy what he had done - and she decided she didn’t want to be with him after all and followed Tommy to Spain.

Since then, Steve has signed up to online dating in the hope of meeting a new love. In upcoming scenes, Steve meets one of his matches in real life on a date in the Rovers Return.

Mystery woman Aurora is being played by Fame Academy star Pippa Fulton, best known for being a contestant on the singing talent series back in 2002. The then 20-year-old was voted out of the show in the fourth week.

Since then, the Hull-born actress, who’s now 42, has appeared on another ITV soap, ‘Emmerdale’, playing several guest roles between 2014 and 2017. She has also starred in the BAFTA-nominated Channel 4 show ‘Hullraisers’.

Sadly, it seems true love may not be on the horizon for Steve as Aurora soon makes it clear she’s more interested in Steve’s friend Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) - who is, of course, married to Sally (Sally Dynevor). Needless to say, when Sally sees Aurora and Tim giggling in The Rovers she’s not best impressed.