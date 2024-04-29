Coronation Street fans rage over major Rowan Cunliffe blunder: Why are they ‘drawing attention’ to this?
Coronation Street fans have been left raging over a major blunder in the Rowan Cunliffe and Leanne Battersby cult storyline. Over the past few weeks viewers have watched Rowan (played by Emhrys Cooper, 39) get close to Leanne and slowly build her trust.
The organiser of seminars for ‘The Institute’ has recently convinced Leanne to sign up for yet another class but her family have started to become concerned over his teachings. Rowan has been depicted as mysterious and elusive, with viewers not yet knowing his backstory.
However despite his seemingly calculated intentions fans were left raging over a major blunder that they just couldn't ignore. In Monday night’s episode Rowan was on a video call to Leanne but fans pointed out the poor, grainy quality of the internet feed.
Taking to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) one fan wrote: “OMG, Why are they drawing attention to his crappy bandwidth?” another joked “ "Lol I can basically hear the noughties dial up tone - when is this supposed to be set?!”
A third fan wrote: “Glad to see I’m not the only one questioning why the Institution can’t afford decent internet…”
This comes after Leanna Battersby adoptive son Simon Barlow is set to leave the ITV soap after 16 years. The actor Alex Bain recently confirmed his exit and friends revealed he was “gutted” to be leaving but it was “out of his hands”.
Rowan Cunliffe first appeared on screens back in February. Actor Emhrys Cooper is also known for starring in ‘Vanity’ (2015) and ‘Mamma Mia’ (2008).
