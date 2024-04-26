Another Coronation Street character finds herself in trouble with the law after set photos were leaked. (Picture: Getty Images)

*’Coronation Street’ spoilers ahead* A popular Coronation Street character could find herself behind bars as she becomes embroiled in a dramatic new storyline.

Gemma Winter looks set to wind up in the arms of a security guard after taking drastic measures to get hold of a new pair of shoes for her daughter, despite lacking the money to do so. Actress Dolly-Rose Campbell was spotted filming scenes at a shoe shop in Manchester on Tuesday (April 23) - with photos accquired by the Express.

The ITV character has been grappling with significant challenges, including the demands of caring for her quadruplets Bryn, Llio, Cary, and Aled, who is hearing-impaired.

Alongside her partner Chesney Brown, played by Sam Aston, Gemma also cares for Chesney's son Joseph from a previous relationship, though their familial harmony has faced difficulties.

Gemma's struggles with exhaustion and ongoing mental health trouibles, for which she has been prescribed antidepressants, appear to come to a head in an upcoming episode. In a moment of desperation, she initially tells her disappointed daughter that the shoes are out of their financial reach, only to impulsively return to the store and take them.