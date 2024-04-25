Sair Khan has played Alya Nazir in ‘Coronation Street’ since 2014, but she will soon be leaving the soap as she is about to become a mum. Photo by Getty Images.

*’Coronation Street’ spoilers ahead*: Alya Nazir is set to make a big decision in the coming weeks that will see her leave the ‘Coronation Street’ cobbles. In real life actress Sair Khan, aged 36, is preparing for the birth of her first child and will be going on maternity leave shortly.

Fans have watched in recent weeks, as circumstances build which will lead to Alya saying goodbye to the famous Manchester street.

Alya has fought with Adam Barlow after she quit working for him at Barlow's Legal Services. It followed her feeling frustrated and disgruntled at the way Adam had been treating her at the company, especially after she impressed a potential client at Fabian's during a meeting.

Alya decided to quit after Fabian's offered to continue training her with them, as she was also being offered a better quality of work and time at college to improve her legal knowledge.

Adam soon regretted letting Alya go after the solicitor's office struggled to keep functioning without her. So, he decided to beg her to return - but she refused after realising that she had been continually undervalued as an employee.

In scenes yet to be aired, fans will continue to see how Alya and Adam’s relationship changes now they no longer work together. Having decided to work together on a Fabian's case, Alya calls in at Adam's to collect a case file for an existing client of hers.

She then sees Adam struggling with the admin work. He suggests to her that they pull out of the joint work they are doing with Fabian's and reconcile instead. Alya and Rich them meet Adam to discuss their plans and Alya reveals she is leaving Coronation Street, and Manchester, behind to to work in Dublin, Ireland.

Before she goes, however, there’s still work to be finished. Later on, Adam and Alya come together and work on the joint case. It’s then that they share a smile and keep stealing glances at each other.

Adam admit his feelings for Alya and, as pair then share a kiss, Rich walks in to the office and catches the pair embracing. Alya will then be faced with the heartbreaking decision of whether to stay in Weatherfield for Adam or go to Dublin to chase her career goals.

Given that we know that actress Sair Khan is going on maternity leave, we think it’s safe to say we know the choice Alya is going to make . . .

Khan has portrayed Alya in the ITV soap opera since 2014. She was also a contestant on ITV reality series ‘I'm a Celebrity. . . Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2018.