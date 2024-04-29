Coronation Street: ITV Soap officially confirm return of evil abuser Nathan but fans already spotted huge clue
and live on Freeview channel 276
After weeks of speculation Coronation Street has officially confirmed the return of evil abuser Nathan Curtis in a new storyline that is “full of twists”.
Christopher Harper, 46, previously played Bethany Platt’s (Lucy Fallon) evil abuser who was jailed. However, Nathan has now returned to Weatherfield and Bethany spots him working on a building site. Knowing his history with young women Bethany worries he could be behind Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Christopher Harper said: “During the 18 months he was in it before, hundreds of people shared with me how the storyline reflected something they, or someone they loved, had lived through. It remains important to keep them in mind as we continue Bethany's story.
He added “He is funny, deceitful, slippery, manipulative and ruthless. Now he is also under a lot of pressure too. This new storyline is absolutely full of twists.”
Fans believe they know the exact date the evil character will return to Coronation Street. One eagle-eyed fan spotted that Virgin Media TV Guide stated “Bethany comes face to face with her abuser.” on May 10. It looks like Nathan will make his return as early as next week but will he end up back in prison?
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
You can also sign up to her free weekly fashion and beauty column in the NationalWorld Today newsletter bringing you all the latest fashion and beauty news every Wednesday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.