After weeks of speculation Coronation Street has officially confirmed the return of evil abuser Nathan Curtis in a new storyline that is “full of twists”.

Christopher Harper, 46, previously played Bethany Platt’s (Lucy Fallon) evil abuser who was jailed. However, Nathan has now returned to Weatherfield and Bethany spots him working on a building site. Knowing his history with young women Bethany worries he could be behind Lauren Bolton’s disappearance.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to Digital Spy, Christopher Harper said: “During the 18 months he was in it before, hundreds of people shared with me how the storyline reflected something they, or someone they loved, had lived through. It remains important to keep them in mind as we continue Bethany's story.

He added “He is funny, deceitful, slippery, manipulative and ruthless. Now he is also under a lot of pressure too. This new storyline is absolutely full of twists.”

Fans believe they know the exact date the evil character will return to Coronation Street. One eagle-eyed fan spotted that Virgin Media TV Guide stated “Bethany comes face to face with her abuser.” on May 10. It looks like Nathan will make his return as early as next week but will he end up back in prison?

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.