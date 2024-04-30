Zara McDermott has modelled a stunning monochrome ASOS co-ord. Photo by Getty Images.

Reality TV star and presenter Zara McDermott is known for being a great supporter of high street and affordable fashion - and she’s also just launched her own range with F&F clothing at Tesco.

So, it’s no surprise that one of the latest outfits she has modelled is from another much-loved affordable fashion online retailer ASOS.

McDermott, aged 27, rose to fame on ITV dating show ‘Love Island’ in 2018 but has since made a name for herself as a presenter and has fronted a number of BBC Three documentaries.

In a recent Instagram post, McDermott posted a snap of herself soaking up the sun in a beautiful monchrome co-ord, made up of a bardot top and maxi skirt.

Fans showed their appreciation for the outfit, and wanted to copy McDermott’s stylish look, asking “where is the 2 piece from? Love it” and “Where is the stripey co-ord from please?”. McDermott replied to the comments and told fans “ASOS - but last year”.

The brilliant news, however, is that the co-ord is still available to buy this year - and better yet, it’s in the sale! The ASOS DESIGN knitted stripe bardot top in textured stripe is now £16.20 (down from £18) and the matching ASOS DESIGN knitted maxi skirt in textured stripe is £20.80 (down from £26).

So, buy both the bardot top and the maxi skirt and you’ll have a new stunning summer outfit for less than £50. It’s a timeless outfit too as monochrome colours and stripe patterns never go out of style. It’s a fantastic price, but it’s also well worth the investment - and it looks a lot more expensive than it is.

The co-ord is made of 50% viscose so it’ll keep you cool throughout the summer months. It’s made from a mid-weight knit, so it’s ideal for the transitional (and unpredictable) ‘in between’ weather we are experiencing right now where the sun can hide behind the clouds just as quickly as it comes out.

On the warmer days, you will feel comfortable wearing it on its own and it’s light enough to keep you feeling fresh and breezy. But, on days when it’s a bit cooler you may want to pair with a jacket - and you’ll be glad your legs are covered by the long skirt.

Both the bardot top and the maxi skirt are each finished with a frill on the hemline which adds an extra feminine feel and makes the whole look appear even more luxurious.

The co-ord could easily be dressed up or dressed down, and it’s also the ideal outfit to take you from day to night. If you’re after some style inspiration, McDermott styled hers with with a pair of strappy heels and oversized gold hoop earrings.