Anthropologie Longline Cut-Away Vest. Photo by Anthropologie.

Fashionistas can’t get enough of one particular Anthropologie item as summer approaches - so much so that it’s a trending item on the brand’s website.

The By Anthropologie Longline Cut-Away Vest is being snapped up by many UK shoppers at the moment, and we can see why. It reminds us of another Anthropologie offering, the By Anthropologie The A-Line Mini Dress. Sadly, the latter is only available in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s a shame because the brand has declared the outfit the perfect one for many ocassions, with customers agreeing and awarding it “5 stars for versatility” on Instagram. However, fear not UK shoppers - here at NationalWorld we didn’t want you to miss out.

So, we had a good look at the Anthropologie UK website and have found that the By Anthropologie Longline Cut-Away Vest is an almost identical version - and it IS available to buy in the UK.

Now, don’t let the fact that it’s called a vest confuse you. It is about the same length as the US dress, owing to the fact that the former is a longline vest and the latter is a mini dress.

Anthropologie Longline Cut-Away Vest. Photo by Anthropologie.

The vest is a beautiful netural shade, which means it looks classy and will go with absolutely any accessories or shoes you wish to pair it with. It has sophsticated button detailing, a square neck and a tie back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also more tailored and structured than the word ‘vest’ may suggest - so don’t let that fool you either. As an added bonus, it’s 20% linen it will also keep you cool all summer long.

Now, the button detailing doesn’t go all the way down the vest so, unlike the dress you don’t have the option of wearing it on it’s own and you will need to wear something else with it. But, this could be a pair of shorts if your heading to the beach or a festival, or a pair of trousers if you’re going out for the evening or just want more leg coverage.

It could also easily be worn casually with a pair of sandals, or dressed up with a pair of heels or wedges. This really is just as versatile as it’s US dress sister.

It is £90, but we think that because it can be adapted in so many ways the By Anthropologie Longline Cut-Away Vest is the perfect addition to your wardrobe for summer 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad