Spring Wedding Guest Outfits to inspire you to suit any big day, from M&S to New Look and Monsoon
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
As a former wedding magazine Editor, I can assure you that I have seen the pick of the best and worst wedding guest outfits over the years. If you are lucky enough to be attending a wedding this spring or summer as a wedding guest, my first piece of advice is not to panic.
I know the idea of dressing for a wedding can make those attending nervous and I think this is mainly because all too often there is a dress code. It is easy to become fixated on what you should and shouldn’t wear but if you are attending a black tie wedding for example, I know there are some who may disagree with me, but you don’t have to wear a long dress for the occasion.
Even Debrett’s, known as a ‘record-keeper and chronicler of British society,’ believe that knee-length cocktail dresses (if you don’t wear long) are perfectly acceptable for black tie weddings. If you receive a wedding invitation with a ‘long suit’ dress code, think a stylish midi dress or even a trouser suit would work perfectly.
I absolutely adore this ‘Jaquetta’ shirt dress in olive by Monsoon, £85 and the reason I like that it is pretty and versatile. It works perfectly for a wedding guest outfit and you could also wear it to an event at work or a day out for lunch with your girlfriends.
For those of you who are not a fan of florals, and prefer a dress in one colour, how about this gorgeous ‘Alexa’ satin dress by Busby & Fox, priced at £125? It features ¾ voluminous sleeves and a wide, shirred back waistband and panel below the bust.
This ‘Blue Floral Flutter Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress,’ £39.99, New Look, is ideal for a wedding in the country, it is so feminine that you will want to wear it again and again. Well, I know I would!
I can almost never resist anything pink, so it is no wonder I am a fan of this Phase Eight V-Neck Ruffled Belted Maxi Waisted Dress, £169 available at M&S. It would work beautifully for a city wedding.
Although black was considered not the right colour for wedding guest outfits years ago, times have changed, and I just love this Black Polka Dot Premium Stretch Midi Twist Dress, £52, from Roman.
If you are unsure about wearing a particular wedding guest outfit because you think it is too short or low-cut or simply not dress code appropriate, I would suggest you either seek the opinion of the bride, or choose to wear something else entirely. Remember it is the bride’s big day and not yours. The last thing you would want to do is cause upset, particularly for the bride.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.