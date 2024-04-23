Whether you are invited to a city wedding or a big day in the country, I have chosen the perfect wedding guest outfits for all types of celebrations

As a former wedding magazine Editor, I can assure you that I have seen the pick of the best and worst wedding guest outfits over the years. If you are lucky enough to be attending a wedding this spring or summer as a wedding guest, my first piece of advice is not to panic.

I know the idea of dressing for a wedding can make those attending nervous and I think this is mainly because all too often there is a dress code. It is easy to become fixated on what you should and shouldn’t wear but if you are attending a black tie wedding for example, I know there are some who may disagree with me, but you don’t have to wear a long dress for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Even Debrett’s, known as a ‘record-keeper and chronicler of British society,’ believe that knee-length cocktail dresses (if you don’t wear long) are perfectly acceptable for black tie weddings. If you receive a wedding invitation with a ‘long suit’ dress code, think a stylish midi dress or even a trouser suit would work perfectly.

I absolutely adore this ‘Jaquetta’ shirt dress in olive by Monsoon, £85 and the reason I like that it is pretty and versatile. It works perfectly for a wedding guest outfit and you could also wear it to an event at work or a day out for lunch with your girlfriends.

I absolutely adore this ‘Jaquetta’ shirt dress in olive by Monsoon, £85 and the reason I like that it is pretty and versatile. It works perfectly for a wedding guest outfit and you could also wear it to an event at work or a day out for lunch with your girlfriends.

For those of you who are not a fan of florals, and prefer a dress in one colour, how about this gorgeous ‘Alexa’ satin dress by Busby & Fox, priced at £125? It features ¾ voluminous sleeves and a wide, shirred back waistband and panel below the bust.

This ‘Blue Floral Flutter Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress,’ £39.99, New Look, is ideal for a wedding in the country, it is so feminine that you will want to wear it again and again. Well, I know I would!

This ‘Blue Floral Flutter Asymmetric Ruffle Midi Dress,’ £39.99, New Look, is ideal for a wedding in the country, it is so feminine that you will want to wear it again and again. Well, I know I would!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can almost never resist anything pink, so it is no wonder I am a fan of this Phase Eight V-Neck Ruffled Belted Maxi Waisted Dress, £169 available at M&S. It would work beautifully for a city wedding.

Although black was considered not the right colour for wedding guest outfits years ago, times have changed, and I just love this Black Polka Dot Premium Stretch Midi Twist Dress, £52, from Roman.

Although black was considered not the right colour for wedding guest outfits years ago, times have changed, and I just love this Black Polka Dot Premium Stretch Midi Twist Dress, £52, from Roman