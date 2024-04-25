Stylish Mother of the Bride outfits for every style of wedding, from M&S to Coast and Monsoon
I know that finding a stylish Mother of the Bride outfit can be both a wonderful and stressful experience. Why is it stressful? Well, it is an outfit that has to suit the style of the wedding and of course be something that a mum not only feels completely comfortable in, but loves
If you are a bride to be, I would suggest that you devote as much time to ensuring your mum is as happy with her outfit as you are. You are of course entitled to suggest colours and styles, but remember that it is up to her what she decides to wear on your big day. The last thing you will want is that she chooses something she doesn’t like and feels uncomfortable wearing all day.
I always think pink is a great colour for almost every occasion and think it can look very chic when it comes to a Mother of the Bride outfit. It’s therefore no surprise that I was drawn to this beautiful Phase Eight Collarless Short Jacket, available at M&S for £129? It works perfectly with this Phase Eight Lace Midi Column Dress, £169, also available at M&S
If pink doesn’t appeal, then how about this utterly divine ‘Rhianne Dress, ‘in Sage Green, that is on sale for £169.15, Hobbs. Sizes range from 8 to 20, but 20 is currently out of stock. I think this dress would look sensational at a city wedding.
For those of you who are looking for a Mother of the Bride outfit for a black tie wedding, this Crystal Embellished Cady Woven Cape Maxi Dress, £359.40, in tomato red, Karen Millen, could not be more perfect.
This stylish Short Lace Top Pencil Dress in Sage Green, is £132.05, from Coast, and I think it is the epitome of elegance. If you are after more of a relaxed look, I think this Lyra embroidered midi dress green, £131.35, Monsoon, is perfect for those looking for more of a boho vibe,
I also adore this Peony Painted Leaves Maxi Dress, £120, Fat Face, that I think you can wear for spring, summer and even autumn weddings. I also think it is so versatile that it can be worn time and time again after the big day has passed.
Remember, comfort is key when it comes to Mother of the Bride outfits. You will want to look and feel good all day/evening long and most importantly, be able to dance!
