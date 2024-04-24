What I would choose to wear from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection

NationalWorld’s Associate Editor Marina Licht chooses her favourite items from the new Victoria Beckham X Mango collection

*This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.*

Although I was relatively interested to see Victoria Beckham X Mango collection and her first-ever high street collaboration, I can’t say I was overly excited as I am not a devotee of Victoria’s designer brand. However, there are a few items from her collection that I think are worth investing in. I can never resist a trouser suit and I personally think a white/cream one is particularly stylish for spring or summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

l always think a trench coat looks super stylish and think this can work over a dress or trousers. I personally would wear it over a pair of jeans and simple T-shirt as I love mixing casual items with smarter ones.

This ‘100% Cotton Trench coat, £300. from the collaboration would work over a smart pair of trousers and shirt but I would wear it over jeans and a T-shirt

Another item from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection that I think is versatile is the ‘Draped halter neck with opening’ dress, £170. I think it could work perfectly for a summer cocktail party or if you want to dress up on a night out if you are lucky enough to be heading abroad somewhere hot soon.

In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, known as WWD, Victoria Beckham revealed that she was actually inspired by French icon, the late Jane Birkin when it came to designing her collection with Mango. She explained that “I was inspired by the iconic French film ‘La Piscine’ and more specifically by Jane Birkin’s character and ease. She is all about natural beauty, is highly feminine, and has a real sense of freedom.”

This ‘100% Cotton Trench coat, £300. from the collaboration would work over a smart pair of trousers and shirt but I would wear it over jeans and a T-shirt. This ‘Draped halter neck with opening dress, £170, is perfect for a summer cocktail party

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad