What I would choose to wear from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection
Although I was relatively interested to see Victoria Beckham X Mango collection and her first-ever high street collaboration, I can’t say I was overly excited as I am not a devotee of Victoria’s designer brand. However, there are a few items from her collection that I think are worth investing in. I can never resist a trouser suit and I personally think a white/cream one is particularly stylish for spring or summer.
One of my favourite items from the Victoria x Mango Collection has to be the ‘Suit Jacket with adjustable straps.’ which is £180 and the ‘Flared suit trousers,’ priced at £115. Another piece of clothing from the collection that I am a fan of is the ‘100% Cotton Trench coat, £300.
l always think a trench coat looks super stylish and think this can work over a dress or trousers. I personally would wear it over a pair of jeans and simple T-shirt as I love mixing casual items with smarter ones.
Another item from the Victoria Beckham X Mango collection that I think is versatile is the ‘Draped halter neck with opening’ dress, £170. I think it could work perfectly for a summer cocktail party or if you want to dress up on a night out if you are lucky enough to be heading abroad somewhere hot soon.
In an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, known as WWD, Victoria Beckham revealed that she was actually inspired by French icon, the late Jane Birkin when it came to designing her collection with Mango. She explained that “I was inspired by the iconic French film ‘La Piscine’ and more specifically by Jane Birkin’s character and ease. She is all about natural beauty, is highly feminine, and has a real sense of freedom.”
Mango described the collection as “A perfect blend of classic British luxury, Victoria Beckham's immaculate style and Mango's contemporary design, the collaboration comes at an iconic moment in Mango's history and celebrates the two brands’ shared values of style, quality and femininity.”
