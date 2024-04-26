It wasn't hard to pick out my favourite items from Michelle Keegan's Very Collection

It is not hard to see why Michelle Keegn has many fans when it comes to her style. Once she appeared on Netflix’s Fool Me Once, it would be no exaggeration to say that fans literally went crazy for her fashion, particularly her coats. Now that winter has passed and spring is hopefully finally here, I have taken a look at her latest Very Collection.

Michelle Keegan of course looks stunning in all the items, but I have picked out the fashion that I think is definitely worth adding if you are considering updating your spring or summer wardrobe. First up is the Knitted Metallic Co-ord Tank - Green/Multi, £28, which you can buy separately, or with the Knitted Metallic Co-ord Trousers in Green, £35. Although I normally prefer to mix and match items, this tank just works perfectly with the trousers.

Another of my favourite fashion must-haves from Michelle Keegan’s Very collection is the Spaghetti Strap Satin Jacquard Midi Dress- Lilac, £55. I love long summer dresses and the colour lilac, so this is a no brainer for me. If you are planning a holiday abroad, I think it will work perfectly on nights out.

For those of you who are fan of the colour green, then how about this Formal Co-ord Waistcoat, Green, £28 that looks fabulous with the Formal Co-ord Pencil Skirt-Green, £30 In case you didn’t know, Tenniscore is the hottest fashion trend of the moment and this looks fits in perfectly with this.

I can appreciate that colour is not for everyone, so I have also picked out this Casual Jumpsuit-Black, £40. I can never resist a jumpsuit and we all know how versatile black is. Perfect for all year round.

I also adore this Premium Embroidered Midi Dress-Black, £75 It is currently available to order now, but they are awaiting stock. I would wear it with heels to dress it up and add a touch of colour when it comes to your accessories. Why not add a bright yellow or orange clutch back or even brightly coloured earrings or headband?

My last pick would be this Textured Cotton Button Through Midi Dress-Cream, £35. Not only does it look fresh and perfect for spring, but an item of clothing you can wear again and again.