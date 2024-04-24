M&S William Morris at Home collection cushions add an instant dash of Arts & Crafts to your home. Picture: M&S

Minimalist interiors are facing a backlash, with 2024 seeing homes designed with cosy comfort in mind. The trend for the country cottage aesthetic shows no sign of abating and Arts and Crafts inspired wallpapers and soft furnishings are leading the charge.

Which is why the latest M&S William Morris at Home collection has got us all hot under the collar. Whether you are looking to add a few new accessories to your rooms or you are giving your space a complete refresh, the range offers the opportunity to add some decorative arts to your scheme.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

If you are new to this particular style, Morris himself summed it up quite poetically, saying: “Have nothing in your houses that you do not know to be useful or believe to be beautiful”. So clean lines and plain walls are out, replaced with pieces inspired by nature, be it intricately designed floral patterned wallpaper and curtains, and furniture that celebrates the natural beauty of wood.

So, if you want to bring a little Arts and Crafts into your life, we’ve selected a few of our favourite pieces from the M&S William Morris at Home collection to add instant heritage to your home.

M&S William Morris at Home collection is the easy way to jump on the Arts & Crafts revival. Pictures: M&S

To prove you don’t need a complete redesign to jump on this trend, the easiest, quickest, and cheapest way to jump on the trend is with accessories and we can’t get enough of the gorgeous scatter cushions in the range. The Velvet Compton Cushion embodies the iconic style with its organic design and soft fringe, or if you’re looking for something more subtle, the Velvet Strawberry Thief Cushion ticks all the right boxes and comes in a range of nature-inspired colours.

In the bedroom, the Pure Cotton Lodden Bedding Set just screams Arts and Crafts and its calming colours are perfect for disappearing under after a stressful day - available at the M&S website here. If you don’t want to replace the entire bed set, throwing on a couple of the Avon Chintz Bolster Cushions offer a nod to the designs of Morris and his band of merry craftspeople, also available online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Window dressings have also not been forgotten and the Velvet Strawberry Thief Eyelet Curtains not only embrace Arts and Crafts ideals but also add a touch of quiet luxury to a space too. You can choose your favourite colour at the M&S website here.