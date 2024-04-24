Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the days get longer and warmer, British households and their inhabitants - both human and animal - will probably be looking to spend more time in their hopefully sunny gardens.

They’re a great place for pets and owners alike to relax and get some exercise. However, research from Guide Dogs has shown as many as 7.8 million UK pups are being potentially exposed to poisonous plants in their very own gardens, with just half of pet owners having thought about which plants were poisonous when planning their veggie and flowerbeds.

To protect our four-legged friends from the potential hazards lurking in gardens and flowerbeds, pet-sitting travel company TrustedHousesitters and expert vet Dr Lily Richards have teamed up with advice for green-thumbed pet owners. Here’s what they say:

Popular garden plants which can be poison to pets

If you have dogs or cats, it's vital you choose the right plants for your garden, vet Lily Richards said. "Some examples of commonly grown toxic garden plants and vegetable patch additions include onions, garlic, chives, oregano, leeks, daffodils, lilies and rhododendrons. It is always better before planting to check the suitability of plants and vegetables around pets if you plan on sharing the space."

Onions, garlic, chives and leeks are all members of the allium family, and are all poisonous to dogs - especially garlic. According to VCA Animal Hospitals, these plants contain a compound which can break down your pup’s red blood cell membranes, leading to anaemia, and in high doses could cause kidney damage, breathing problems, weakness, and even death. Dog breeds like the shiba inu and the akita are even more susceptible to this effect.

A number of popular garden plants, from veggies to flowers, are poisonous to our pets (Photo: Deposit Photos/Supplied)

Cheery yellow daffodils, on the other hand, contain a poisonous alkaloid that triggers vomiting in cats and dogs alike, while crystals in the bulbs are severely toxic. They can even cause serious conditions such as irregular heartbeat or slowed breathing. Lilies are also highly toxic, especially to cats. They contain highly toxic substances which can cause acute kidney failure, and eating of any part of the plant - or even just grooming the pollen from their coat - can be potentially fatal.

Vet Richards said one surprising veggie patch addition that could put your pets at risk is tomatoes. While the ripe fruit itself is safe, the stems, leaves or unripe green tomatoes contain glycoalkaloids called solanine and tomatine, which are toxic for cats and dogs. Owners should always exercise caution when growing tomatoes around pets, she added.

If you have a pet who likes to dig, Dr Richards said you should be even more careful with what you're growing in the garden - as the bulbs of plants are usually the most toxic. She urged owners to consider planting more pet-safe plants, fruit, and vegetables in your garden - such as dill, marigold flowers, magnolia bushes, rosemary, fennel, basil, or carrots.

In addition, you can use hanging planters, raised beds, or large containers to help stop pets reaching potentially dangerous plants.

Other ways to ‘pet safe’ your garden

Unfortunately, plants aren’t the only potential pet poison to be found in the garden. Any composting areas should also be fenced off, Dr Richards said, as compost can also be highly toxic to dogs due to fungi that grow in the decomposing plant or food material. She also recommended avoiding adding foods like onions, garlic, coffee grounds, and chocolate to your compost pile.

"Consider raised beds or hanging baskets to keep your pets and veg safe. Avoid chemical products on or around your plants, such as slug pellets, insecticides, weed killers or growth products. You can also try organic alternatives and compost as a natural, safer alternative,” she continued.

If possible, you should also fence off any pet-free zones - but ensure you choose the appropriate fencing for your pet. "Be aware of the types of fences for each species, as rabbits and guinea pigs have different requirements to keep them safe than dogs,” she explained.

You should also err on the side of caution when it comes to what you spray on your lawns. "Consider weed killers and patio or grass treatment products carefully,” Dr Richards warned.

“Pets that walk across treated areas are liable to transfer product onto their feet and groom it off, ingesting it later. This could lead to toxicities and serious illnesses in pets,” she said. “Consider natural or pet-safe products, or if you must use potentially harmful products, ensure your pet doesn't have access to the garden until there is no residue of the product left. This is particularly crucial if considering herbivorous pets like rabbits or guinea pigs – it is never suitable to use chemical products on areas they may graze."

If you suspect that your pet has consumed anything harmful, you should take them to the vet immediately. Common signs of poisoning include diarrhoea, drooling, vomiting and tremors. If possible, Richards recommended bringing a container with the product your pet ingested with you, so that the vet can best determine how to treat them.

Watching our for wildlife

Some of the wild critters we share our gardens with might pose a risk to pets. But for many, our pets also pose a risk to them.

“Keep an eye out for slugs and snails”, Dr Richards said. “These creatures can carry parasites and infectious diseases, such as lungworm, that can cause serious disease in your pets.” Owners should try to avoid their pets coming into contact with the molluscs - as other vets warn the parasites can even be found in their slime trails.

Garden can also be a hotspot for fleas and ticks, especially if you have long grass - but your pet can remain safe with the right, vet-approved preventative measures. You should speak to your vet about the most appropriate parasite protection for your cat or dog, and check your pet's fur after being outside.

