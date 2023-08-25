What are the symptoms of lungworms in dogs?

Dr McCormack of tails.com warns that once a dog has become infected with lungworm, it can take a while for obvious signs of infection to appear.

If you suspect that your dog has come into contact with slugs or snails, there are a few early signs to look out for :

Your dog seems down or depressed

They are more lethargic or tired than normal

Dogs normally eager to eat dinner seem to have a poor appetite

You notice they are vomiting with no immediate or apparent cause

Your dog has loose stool or is experiencing diarrhoea

However, he warned that many of these can also be symptoms of other diseases too - and people should check with their vets if they are unsure.