Videos which show all of these dog breeds have billions of views

We are a nation of dog lovers and everyone has their favourite breed of pooch, from the trusty border collie to the loyal Labrador. Dogs are not only man’s best friend, as the saying goes, they’re everyone’s best friend.

What's more, dog owners love to take photos and videos of their beloved pets, and people love to watch them, regardless of whether or not they have a puppy themselves. It’s not surprising, therefore, that videos using the hashtag #DogsOfTikTok have amassed 240.6 billion combined views - and the number is continuing to grow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Social media, TV, film and the media in general all massively influence people’s habits, including dog ownership, according to Dr Anna Foreman, Everypaw Pet Insurance’s in-house vet. She said: “The more a certain breed is exposed to the public, who are all ultimately potential owners, the more likely the public is to grow familiar with, and ultimately desire, them.”

To highlight how often our furry friends feature on social media, the team at Everypaw Pet Insurance has revealed the top 10 most popular breeds on TikTok, according to combined views on breed-related hashtags. Dr Anna has also given her insight into why she believes each breed is so beloved among social media users. Keep reading to find out more.

What are the most popular dog breeds on TikTok?

Here are the most popular dog breeds on TikTok, according to video views, ranked in order of number of video views.

Golden Retriever - 46.6 billion views

In the top spot with 46.6 billion views under the hashtag #GoldenRetriever, these pooches are consistently one of the most popular breeds in the UK, says Dr Foreman. She adds: “Playful, gentle and intelligent, Golden Retrievers are the dog equivalent to sunshine.”

Chihuahua - 23.2 billion views

Advertisement

Advertisement

An extremely popular dog breed, videos using the hashtag #Chihuahua have amassed 23.2 billion views worldwide. Lively, loyal and sassy, these furry companions have even been at the centre of TikTok trends with songs being made about them.

German Shepherd - 18.3 billion views

The hashtag #GermanShepherd has been viewed 18.3 billion times, which makes sense as German Shepherds were the eighth most popular dog breed in the UK last year, according to Everypaw. Dr Foreman says: “Loyal and energetic, these furry friends will keep you on your toes.”

The ten most popular dog breeds on TikTok have been revealed by Everypaw Pet Insurance. Photos by Adobe Photos. Composite by NationalWorld/Kim Mogg.

Rottweiler - 16.9 billion views

Accumulating 16.billion views under the hashtag #Rottweiler, TikTok streams have been filled with plenty of videos about Rotties. The Everypaw team found that as these dogs are usually depicted as being “aggressive” and “scary”, many of the popular videos on TikTok are dedicated to debunking these myths and showcasing their soft and friendly qualities.

French Bulldog - 12.8 billion views

Making the list with 12.8 billion views, French Bulldogs have seen an exponential rise in popularity over the last decade, say the Everypaw team. Dr Foreman says that “exposure of [French Bulldogs] in the media, TV and film has played a large part in their popularity.”

Labrador - 11.6 billion views

Advertisement

Advertisement

Consistently one of the most popular dog breeds in the UK, according to Everypaw, Labradors have 11.6 billion views under the hashtag #Labrador and 4.2 billion under #LabradorRetriever. Dr Foreman says: “There’s a huge amount of love for these friendly, sociable, eager to please pooches.”

Pug - 11.5 billion views

Coming in seventh place with 11.5 billion views under the hashtag #Pug, the popularity of this four-legged friend doesn’t stop there on social media. #Pugs has reached 2.4 billion combined views, #PugsOfTikTok has attracted 2 billion views and #PugLife has amassed 1.6 billion views.

Cane Corso - 10.9 billion views

The underdog on the list, you might be surprised to see Cane Corso on here as they are not typically one of the most popular breeds in UK households, say the team at Everypaw. However, TikTok has been going crazy for these giant Italian mastiffs, with videos using the hashtag #CaneCorso attracted 10.9 billion views.

TikTok users also love Dachshunds, which is why they have accumulated 10.9 billion views under the hashtag #Dachshund. “Courageous, lively and independent, who wouldn’t love these poochie pals?,” says Dr Foreman. Miniature Dachshunds are also very popular with Tiktokers, with combined views reaching 952.1 million for #MiniatureDachshund.