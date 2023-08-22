The poodles have been dubbed the 'world's happiest dogs' and have gone viral because of their adorable smiles

Meet the “world's happiest poodles” who have gone viral on TikTok - all because of their adorable smiles.

Abbie Qu's five toy poodles Angel, Kongkong, Kaka, Fengfeng and Bobo have charmed the internet since she started posting videos of them on her account, @Abbieququ. At the time of writing, the pooches now have more than 160,000 followers and 6.7 million likes on TikTok, but that number is continuing to grow by the hour.

The dogs, who are aged between one to 12 years old, are from Shenzhen, China, and became famous after their owner began sharing clips of them online. Abbie Qu, aged 33, said the dogs have smiled since they were puppies, but added she was surprised to see them build up such a huge online fanbase as to her they are just her pets. She said: "They were born with their nice smiles. It was surprising to see them become famous."

The dogs have legions of adoring fans online, who often express their love for the pooches in the comments sections of the videos which Qu regularly posts. One comment read: "The most sincere smile I've ever seen." Another said: "Why does this dog have the smile of a grandpa?"

Abbie gives the dogs regular spa days in which she washes and conditions their fur and massages them - and of course she films the dog’s experience and uploads the video to TikTok.

One person called the dogs “super cute”, while another said their smiles are “priceless”. One TikTok user even declared that she thought the dogs were so cute she wanted them for herself. Other people have remarked that the dog’s expressions look very human-like.

Other videos on Qu’s page show the dogs dancing to music, playing together, eating and sleeping.

This is one of five toy poodles who have been dubbed the 'world's happiest dogs' and have gone viral on TikTok because of their adorable smiles. Photo by SWNS/TikTok/Abbie Qu.

She sometimes dresses the dogs in a variety of colourful outfits, much to the delight of their fans. One person said they looked “so beautiful” when they were dressed up. Another commented that they were “adorable.”

The dog’s following puts them among the list of some of the most influential animal accounts on TikTok, according to Buzz Bingo. With 21.9M followers and over 297 million likes, Tiger King star Kody Antle’s tiger is top of TikTok’s influencer pet list.

In second place is another dog account, this one for Pomeranian dog Jiff Pom, who has 21 million followers. Floofnoodles the ferret comes third, with 13.1 million followers. Stryker the cat comes in fourth with 7.9 million followers.