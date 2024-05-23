Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Giovanni Pernice’s BBC travel show with Anton du Beke has been ‘axed’ as pressure grows on him after celebrities have reportedly filed complaints about his conduct.

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice as his travel show with judge Anton du Beke has reportedly been axed. In the BBC show, the pair have embarked on trips around Sicily and Spain.

A source told The Sun that “Giovanni and Anton had conversations about another travel show and had discussed where they could go next after their trips to Sicily and Spain. But Giovanni has now been told this won’t be happening and there will not be another series. It’s embarrassing because he’d actively hinted about getting another run but all discussions are off and he’s been told the show is on the scrap heap now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans who watched Giovanni and Anton’s travel show were under the impression that the duo would be continuing with their travel plans as Anton said: “What a lovely, lovely way to spend the summer. Where to next?,” whilst Giovanni chimed in with: “Well it doesn’t really matter where we’re going as long as we are together. I love you.”

In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Giovanni Pernice might be set for a new career after reportedly quitting Strictly Come Dancing. The Mirror reported that his “conduct was called into question last year by Sherlock star Amanda Abbington who quit the show in October. And soon after that, she claimed she had been diagnosed with mild post-traumatic stress disorder from her time on the show with Giovanni.”

Four days ago Giovanni Pernice posted a statement on his Instagram which said: “To my dear fans, You will be surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.

“Of course I reject any suggestion of abuse or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate about competition. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. That has always come from a place of love and wanting to win-for me and my dance partners.

“Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”