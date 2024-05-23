Strictly star Giovanni Pernice's BBC travel show with Anton du Beke reportedly axed as pressure grows on pro
Things seem to be going from bad to worse for Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice as his travel show with judge Anton du Beke has reportedly been axed. In the BBC show, the pair have embarked on trips around Sicily and Spain.
A source told The Sun that “Giovanni and Anton had conversations about another travel show and had discussed where they could go next after their trips to Sicily and Spain. But Giovanni has now been told this won’t be happening and there will not be another series. It’s embarrassing because he’d actively hinted about getting another run but all discussions are off and he’s been told the show is on the scrap heap now.”
Fans who watched Giovanni and Anton’s travel show were under the impression that the duo would be continuing with their travel plans as Anton said: “What a lovely, lovely way to spend the summer. Where to next?,” whilst Giovanni chimed in with: “Well it doesn’t really matter where we’re going as long as we are together. I love you.”
In recent weeks, there has been speculation that Giovanni Pernice might be set for a new career after reportedly quitting Strictly Come Dancing. The Mirror reported that his “conduct was called into question last year by Sherlock star Amanda Abbington who quit the show in October. And soon after that, she claimed she had been diagnosed with mild post-traumatic stress disorder from her time on the show with Giovanni.”
Four days ago Giovanni Pernice posted a statement on his Instagram which said: “To my dear fans, You will be surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week.
“Of course I reject any suggestion of abuse or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name.
“Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate about competition. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.
“I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. That has always come from a place of love and wanting to win-for me and my dance partners.
“Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!”
When it comes to Anton du Beke’s Instagram, he recently shared the news that he has a brand new tour for 2025 entitled Anton Du Beke at the Musicals. Fans were quick to share their delight and one said: “Booked three venues already,” whilst another said: "More dates please Blackpool would be lovely xxx.”
