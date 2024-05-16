‘Strictly Come Dancing’ marks its 20 year anniversary in May 2024 - and the BBC are making a special anniversary show. Photo by BBC.

A special anniversary programme to celebrate 20 years of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has been commissioned by the BBC.

The one-off programme, which has been made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, “promises a journey through 20 years of unforgettable entertainment” and will feature “iconic performances and plenty of heart-warming interviews with past celebrity stars, professional dancers, and judges”, according to the BBC.

Since the first episode debuted on BBC One on the evening of Saturday May 15, 2004, ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has become a smash hit with viewers and has gone on to become a critically acclaimed and multi-award winning show.

Most recently, it won in the Best Entertainment category for the third time at the BAFTA TV Awards 2024. The format, which sees professional dancers paired with celebrity partners who teach them a new dance each week, is also popular worldwide. It is currently licensed to 61 territories globally.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC says: “’Strictly Come Dancing’ is more than just a TV show, it has become an integral part of British culture, bringing families together and inspiring viewers of all ages to embrace the joy of dance. Throughout its 20-year history, the show has launched careers, sparked trends, and touched the hearts of millions with its dazzling performances, emotional journeys, and unforgettable moments and we will be showcasing it all in this very special programme.”

The programme will showcase why ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has captured the hearts of the nation for the past 20 years as one of the BBC’s best known and well-loved programmes, with the most recent series once again confirmed as the BBC’s biggest Entertainment title with an average of 9 million tuning into the main show and achieving 46.5m iPlayer Hours in 2023.

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director, BBC Studios Entertainment said: “From glittering Ballroom numbers to high-energy Latin routines, the show continues to push the boundaries of dance and entertainment and we want viewers to join us in raising a toast to 20 years of sparkle and shine in the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom.”