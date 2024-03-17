Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will see them explore the country that Du Beke fell in love with as a child, along with advice and recommendations from his Spanish mother the duo are set to explore Andalucía, Madrid and the Basque region.

The pair, who kept us entertained last year in Anton and Giovanni's Adventures in Sicily when they explored Gio's home, will try their hands at everything from Flamenco to surfing and the Paso Doble.

Here's everything you need to know about Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain.

When can I watch Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain?

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will air on Monday, March 18 at 9pm on BBC One and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer. There are three episodes in the series, airing on a weekly basis.

What is Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain about?

The new series will follow the dancing duo as they travel to Spain, the plot from the BBC reads: "Strictly stars and best friends Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice are livin’ la vida loca as they head to Spain on an epic adventure across Anton’s motherland. Starting in the south, their road trip takes them through the heart of the country before ending in the north, in the very village where Anton’s mother was born and raised, a place Anton hasn't visited in over four decades. This landmark trip sees the dancing duo explore the Spain that Anton knew as a child and parts of the country unknown to either of them."

Is there a trailer?

The BBC have not yet revealed a trailer, but as soon as they do we will include it here.

Where will they be going?

Set across three episodes, the pair will first set their sights on the Andalusian region of Spain, arriving in a hot-air balloon, Anton and Giovanni touch down just outside Seville where they enjoy the relaxed city and one of its most beloved landmarks the Plaza de España. The next location is the town of Ronda, suggested by Anton's Spanish mum, and one of the most photographed places in Spain.

Other adventures include a cruise off the coast of Marbella, visiting Granada, home to one of the country's most visited tourist attractions, the Alhambra, a Unesco world heritage site and the Sacromonte district which is the birth place of Flamenco.

In the second leg of their journey they will visit the rural flatlands just outside Valencia in search of some paella, from here they will travel to the Spanish capital of Madrid for the Paloma Fiesta and attend a traditional Paso Doble dance competition.

The locations for their final episode have yet to be revealed, but it's expected they will travel to the Basque region in northern Spain.

What time is Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain on TV?

Anton and Giovanni’s Adventures in Spain will be airing on BBC One on Monday, March 18 at 9pm.

Will there be any special guests?

The series will see another Strictly star join them as they navigate northern Spain. Professional dancer Gorka Márquez will be meeting them in his native home, the Basque region.

In an interview with What to Watch, Giovanni said: "Gorka showed us where he is from and we did some surfing together. But watersports are not our thing!" Adding: "But we did traditional Basque sports with Gorka and it turns out I’m wiry but strong!"

