UK holidaymakers heading to some of Spain’s popular destinations including Majorca, Malaga and Tenerife, have been issued a travel warning. It comes after a wave of protests has swept across the country with tourists being targeted by angry locals.

In Malaga, posters have been put up telling tourists to "f*** off", Birmingham Live reports. Bar owner Dani Drunko said: "I live in a neighbourhood of Malaga called Fuente Olletas and was told a few weeks ago the owner wouldn't be renewing my rental contract.

"And I had to leave because the property was going to be readapted for tourist lets. Every day I'm receiving photos of new stickers and people that are making it go viral. There's a lot of movement because citizens are sick of the situation."

He organised a social media initiative proposing customers come up with alternatives revolving around the AT signs on the front of holiday apartment blocks. AT is short for Apartamento Turistico in Spanish. In a play on words game they came up with imaginative proposals which included ‘A Tu Puta casa’ and ApesTando a Turista - English for ‘F*** off home’ and ‘Stinking of Tourist.’

A Spain travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers in Majorca, Malaga and Tenerife as tourists have been told to "f*** off home". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Magaluf has also introduced changes for holidaymakers, with a focus on "quality" rather than "quantity" of tourists. The mayor said “bold steps” have been taken to “crack down on what can only be described as the 'aggressive' sale of alcohol.”

He added: "What I mean by that is happy hours, the sale of cheap alcohol, the two or three-for-ones, the sale of alcohol by supermarkets during the hours of 9.30pm to 8am, the degradation of women with wild party games in the large pubs. We've banned pub crawls and the advertising of party boats, which are no longer allowed to sell alcohol on board.

"Yes, the cruises and boat trips can leave and enter Magaluf, but they are coastal trips so people can enjoy the scenery, the environment, a swim - to relax and make the most of their holiday experience."

Meanwhile, graffiti has been spotted in Tenerife telling tourists to "go home". These messages have been seen by many British visitors around the island's seafront.

One expat living in Tenerife told the Daily Star that serious issues are being created for locals due to a lack of infrastructure, congested roads and concentrated residential areas. Milly Maguire, who has lived in the capital of Tenerife for five years, told Daily Star that "there are so many problems from tourism that locals are now feeling resentment".

Milly said: "More protests are planned against not just the government and tourism industry but tourists themselves. There’s a massive uprising happening here at the moment as locals here have had enough. Unfortunately many now, are starting to hate tourists for destroying their island... their words not mine."

