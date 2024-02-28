Watch more of our videos on Shots!

UK holidaymakers heading to Spain could face fines of up to £1,000 if they break a little-known local rule. Smoking on the beach could result in fines up to 2,000 euros but another rule is a seven-hour ban which could lead to a fine of up to 1,200 euros.

According to BenidormSeriously, tourists found on Benidorm's beaches or swimming in the sea between midnight and 7am can be fined between 750 and 1,200 euros - roughly up to £1,027. The Health Plan Spain magazine states that these time restrictions on Benidorm's beaches are for safety reasons and to allow for beach cleaning. Most beaches in Benidorm have signs informing visitors what they can and cannot do. There are other rules in the area too such as you can't put down parasols or towels to save a spot for later - if you do, it could cost you 150 euros. Playing ball games outside of the special areas is also not allowed.

UK holidaymakers are being warned of Spain's seven-hour beach ban that can lead to fines up to £1,000. (Photo: Getty Images)

If you swim in the sea when a red warning flag is up, you could be fined 1,000 euros. And if you take off your clothes on a beach that's not for nudists, it could cost you 650 euros.

A travel warning has also been issued for those planning to stay with family or friends and friends who are lucky enough to live in Spain. If you don’t sort out the right paperwork you could be fined a whopping £8,000. The rules changed following the UK’s exit from the European Union, necessitating the rule for those staying for 90 days or less. Without a letter of invitation, those staying with friends, rather than in a hotel or rented apartment, could face a hefty fine.