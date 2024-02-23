Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

UK tourists have been issued a Spain travel warning as booking the wrong transport could lead to fines over £500. UK holidaymakers have been warned that if they are heading to the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands, including the likes of Marbella, Madrid, Valencia, Seville and more, they must be careful when ordering a taxi.

The warning has been issued ahead of spring and summer getaways with UK holidaymakers eyeing up breaks in sun-kissed destinations. Spain remains a go-to popular holiday destination for many.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gov.uk advised UK holidaymakers to “only use official registered or licensed taxis, or reputable transport companies you recognise”, adding “licensing regulations differ across Spain and in certain cities pre-booking is required.”

The statement reads: “Passengers caught using unlicensed taxi services are liable for fines of up to €600 (£513). Make sure you book your taxi or airport transfer through a licensed firm." Tourists visiting Spain can consult Gov.uk for further information on transport risks. If you are planning to drive in Spain, the government advises UK tourists to see information on driving abroad and read the RAC guide.

A travel warning has been issued to UK holidaymakers heading to Spain as booking the wrong transport can lead to over £500 fines. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gov.uk added: "In 2021 there were 1,508 road deaths in Spain. This equates to 32 road deaths per million population and compares to the UK average of 24 road deaths per million population in 2021. To drive a car or a motorcycle over 125cc in Spain you must be 18 years of age or above, and at least 16 years old to ride a motorcycle up to 125cc.

“You must carry a valid driving licence and ID at all times. If visiting Spain, you can drive on your full UK driving licence. Provisional licences are not valid for driving in Spain."

Advertisement

Advertisement

In January, UK tourists in Spain were advised to have a face mask handy due to a surge in illness cases. Advice to holidaymakers read: "Due to an increase in respiratory infections such as flu and Covid, you may be required to wear a face mask when using healthcare facilities such as doctors' surgeries, hospitals or pharmacies.