The government has updated its foreign travel advice for Cyprus, a beloved holiday destination among UK holidaymakers. An update has been announced for the country’s airport arrival guidance and safety risks.

Cyprus is a holiday hotspot due to its beaches, rich history and culture. It has between 300 to 340 sunny days a year and makes the perfect escape from the cold temperatures here in the UK.

However, here is the updated guidance on entry requirements and security that you need to know before travelling to Cyprus.

Entry requirements

GOV.UK updated its foreign travel advice with the guidance that people travel on a full 'British Citizen' passport from the UK. There are currently no Covid testing or vaccination requirements for entering Cyprus but visitors must follow the Schengen area passport requirements.

Your passport must have a ‘date of issue’ less than 10 years before the date of arrival. Passports issued after October 1, 2018 are now valid for only 10 years, but for passports issued before October 1, 2018, extra months may have been added if you renewed a passport early. Passports must have an ‘expiry date’ at least three months after the day you plan to leave.

The Foreign Office has updated its advice for UK holidaymakers travelling to Cyprus amid "heightened tensions". (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

The government advised visitors to check with their travel provider that their passport and other travel documents meet requirements. Visitors can travel without a visa to Cyprus for up to 90 days, as a tourist, to visit family or friends, to attend business meetings, cultural or sports events or for short-term studies or training. Those who wish to stay longer must consult the Cyprus High Commission.

Travellers were warned not to overstay their visas as you could be questioned by immigration at the airport on exit or put on a ‘stop list’ and refused entry for up to five years. Visitors to Cyprus will have their passports stamped upon their entrance and exit. This will be used to check compliance with the 90-day visa-free limit for short stays.

Travellers were told that those entering or exiting the Schengen area through Cyprus as visitors should check that their passport is stamped. If the relevant entry or exit stamp is not in your passport, border guards will presume you have overstayed your visa-free limit. Visitors may also need to show a return or onward ticket or prove they have enough money for their stay.

Safety and security

UK holidaymakers have now been warned that Cyprus has "political demonstration risks". GOV.UK advised: "Demonstrations may occur with little or no warning in cities.