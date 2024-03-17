Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Great British Bake Off is back with a celebrity line-up ready to take on the challenges in the tent to help raise money for Channel 4’s Stand Up to Cancer appeal (SU2C).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group of famous faces will take on a signature, technical and showstopper challenge as they compete to be crowned the Celebrity Star Baker. Judge Paul Hollywood will return, but there has been some speculation as to whether Prue Leith will be on the celebrity special.

Here's everything you need to know about The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer and how you can watch all the action on Channel 4.

When can I watch Celebrity Bake Off?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer will be kicking off on Channel 4 on Sunday, March 17. The first of five episodes, each week will see the celebrities taking on a signature, technical and showstopper challenge as they compete to be crowned the Celebrity Star Baker.

What time does Celebrity Bake Off start?

The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer will start on Sunday, March 17 at 7.40pm. There will five episodes in total, which will air on a weekly basis, every Sunday evening at the same time. The finale is expected to be held on April 14.

Is there a trailer for Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes, Channel 4 have released a trailer for The Great Celebrity Bake Off Stand Up to Cancer, you can watch it here.

Who is taking part in Celebrity Bake Off 2024?

There are lots of famous faces joining our judges in the tent for Celebrity Bake Off 2024. The line-up includes: This Morning's Dermot O'Leary, former EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, Spice Girl Mel B, Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, chart-topping singer Paloma Faith, Dancing on Ice judge Oti Mabuse and Radio 1 DJ Greg James.

Also hoping to impress with their baking skills include former Made in Chelsea cast member Spencer Matthews, The Last Leg's Adam Hills and comedians Munya Chawawa, Rhod Gilbert, David O’Doherty and Fern Brady.

But that's not all, they'll be joined by radio presenters The Reverend Richard Coles and Sara Cox, Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, documentary maker Yinka Bokinni, and TV star Leigh Francis, who is best known for his character Keith Lemon.

Here is the full line-up for Celebrity Bake Off 2024:

Dermot O'Leary

Danny Dyer

Jodie Whittaker

Mel B

Gabby Logan

Paloma Faith

Oti Mabuse

Munya Chawawa

Spencer Matthews

Rhod Gilbert

Yinka Bokinni

Leigh Francis

David O’Doherty

Suzi Ruffell

Greg James

Fern Brady

Reverend Richard Coles

Sara Cox

Adam Hills

Joe Locke

Who are the judges for Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad